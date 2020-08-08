sabato, Agosto 8, 2020
Breaking News

ESPLOSIONE A BEIRUT: WASHINGTON INVIA 15 MILIONI DI DOLLARI FRA AIUTI CIBO…

ITALIA: ABORTO FARMACOLOGICO FINO ALLA NONA SETTIMANA E SENZA RICOVERO

MALAWI, LA CHIESA: COMBATTERE LA CORRUZIONE SIA PRIORITARIO

A BEIRUT TRA LE MACERIE, I GIOVANI DANNO LEZIONE DI SOLIDARIETà

MIGRANTI, DI MAIO: SBARCHI SCESI MA NON ABBASSARE GUARDIA

ZONE ROSSE, SALVINI: CONTE REGALAVA MASCHERINE ALLA CINA MA CONOSCEVA I RISCHI…

COMUNICATO STAMPA

IL NUNZIO IN IRAQ MITJA LESKOVAR, ORDINATO VESCOVO: UNA MISSIONE IMPEGNATIVA

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DELL’8 AGOSTO

Agenparl

WHY DATA & DATA ANNOTATION MAKE OR BREAK AI

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), sab 08 agosto 2020 Everything in this universe is captured and preserved in the memory, in large scale we can refer it as Databases. Before we can proceed on how Data can make or break AI, let’s see what Data Annotation is. Data annotation is the process of appending important data to the original data. This dataset is without form or clarity at the beginning phase and therefore it is ambiguous to computers. Data without identifiers is just chaos, for a machine learning algorithm. However, this chaos can be converted into a structured training program by annotation which has an effect all the way up the queue. Let’s go back to our Search Engine scenario to explain this. The IAI integrated Technology must include a datasets of text samples annotated for entity extraction in order to create an entity extractor. Fortunately, there are a bunch of different ways of tagging also within attribute selection which will help to educate the system for marginally multiple tasks. Data annotators build metadata that defines or categorizes data in the form of code snippets. In the past, businesses used data annotation to define structures and allow data easily accessible. Now although, companies are concentrating their efforts …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/why-data-data-annotation-make-break-ai/8905

Post collegati

WHY DATA & DATA ANNOTATION MAKE OR BREAK AI

Redazione

WHAT ARE THE STEPS SHOULD BE INCLUDED IN A DATA CLEANSING PROCESS?

Redazione

8 THE BEST CYBERSECURITY CERTIFICATIONS TO BOOST YOUR CAREER IN 2020

Redazione

IMPERATIVES OF UI/UX AND WHY THEY’RE IMPORTANT FOR BUSINESS?

Redazione

AI CYBER-ATTACKS: WHAT IS IT AND HOW TO PROTECT AGAINST THEM

Redazione

HOW IS 5G CHANGING THE FACE OF IOT?

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More