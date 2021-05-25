(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), mar 25 maggio 2021 Throughout 2020, businesses of all types suffered through one of the most difficult economic environments imaginable. It happened because pandemic-driven restrictions created operational challenges that nobody had planned for, let alone were equipped to handle. Over time, a number of businesses adapted and found a way to continue serving customers, but there was one major exception to this rule.This was, of course, the restaurant industry, which suffered major cutbacks as a result of the fact that businesses weren’t able to see clients in person. In many jurisdictions, restaurants and cafes were subject to some of the strictest operating restrictions, and they suffered some of the worst outcomes as a result. In the United States alone, at least 110,000 eateries shut down for good by the end of the year. Even though restrictions have been lifted in a number of areas, the surviving businesses have continued to struggle in their efforts to get back to normal.Nevertheless, experts now predict the industry to rebound to pre-pandemic levels by 2023, and one of the keys to that recovery will be the adoption and application of conversational AI technology. Data scientists and business experts have opined that conversational AI will change the restaurant industry …

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/why-conversational-ai-key-recovery-food-industry/14912