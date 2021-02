(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 02 febbraio 2021 (University of Houston) University of Houston biomolecular engineer, Mehmet Orman, has received an NSF CAREER Award to explore cells that defy all efforts to kill them. Known as ‘persister’ cells, they are thought to be responsible for recurring chronic infections such as those of the urinary tract and for creating drug-resistant mutants.

