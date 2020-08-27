giovedì, Agosto 27, 2020
WHOLESALE ELECTRICITY MARKET DATA – AUGUST 27, 2020

Wholesale Electricity Market Data release – August 27, 2020
The Day-Ahead Power Price and Volume Reports for select ICE (Intercontinental Exchange) hubs have been updated through August 25, 2020.
The data for the current reporting period is now available on our website.
