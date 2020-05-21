giovedì, Maggio 21, 2020
Agenparl

WHOLESALE ELECTRICITY AND NATURAL GAS MARKET DATA: MAY 21, 2020

by Redazione00

Wholesale Electricity Market Data release – May 21, 2020
The Day-Ahead Power Price and Volume Reports for select ICE (Intercontinental Exchange) hubs have been updated through May 19, 2020.
The data for the current reporting period is now available on our website.
Contact:
Electricity data experts
