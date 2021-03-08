WHITE HOUSE CITES ‘ACTIVE THREAT,’ URGES ACTION DESPITE MICROSOFT PATCH

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), lun 08 marzo 2021 By Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Sunday urged computer network operators to take further steps to gauge whether their systems were targeted amid a hack of Microsoft Corp’s Outlook email program, saying a recent software patch still left serious vulnerabilities.

“This is an active threat still developing and we urge network operators to take it very seriously,” a White House official said, adding that top U.S. security officials were working to decide what next steps to take following the breach.

CNN on Sunday separately reported the Biden administration was forming a task force to address the hack. The White House official, in a statement, said the administration was making “a whole of government response.”

