lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
Breaking News

COVID, SALVINI: A VIRUS SCONFITTO SERVIRÀ UNA COMMISSIONE D’INCHIESTA INTERNAZIONALE SUL REGIME…

HEAD OF DELEGATION OF THE EUROPEAN UNION TO THE STATE OF KUWAIT,…

IN UN MINUTO LA TERZA GIORNATA DEL PAPA IN IRAQ

IRAQ: PASSO FONDAMENTALE NEL DIALOGO INTERRELIGIOSO

FRANCESCO INCONTRA IL PADRE DEL PICCOLO ALAN

L’IRAQ SEMPRE NEL CUORE DI FRANCESCO

LA CAREZZA DEL PAPA AI CRISTIANI MARTIRI DELL’IRAQ

IL PAPA AL PATRIARCA DELLA CHIESA ASSIRA D’ORIENTE: I MARTIRI CI GUIDANO…

IL PAPA NELLA MESSA AD ERBIL: LA CHIESA IN IRAQ è VIVA

SIDRA DI NUOVO A CASA, IL PAPA CONSEGNA IL LIBRO SACRO AI…

Agenparl
Image default

WHITE HOUSE CITES ‘ACTIVE THREAT,’ URGES ACTION DESPITE MICROSOFT PATCH

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), lun 08 marzo 2021 By Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The White House on Sunday urged computer network operators to take further steps to gauge whether their systems were targeted amid a hack of Microsoft Corp’s Outlook email program, saying a recent software patch still left serious vulnerabilities.
“This is an active threat still developing and we urge network operators to take it very seriously,” a White House official said, adding that top U.S. security officials were working to decide what next steps to take following the breach.
CNN on Sunday separately reported the Biden administration was forming a task force to address the hack. The White House official, in a statement, said the administration was making “a whole of government response.”
While Microsoft released a patch last week to shore up flaws in …

Read More on Datafloq

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/white-house-cites-active-threat-urges-action-despite-microsoft-patch/12967

Post collegati

WHITE HOUSE CITES ‘ACTIVE THREAT,’ URGES ACTION DESPITE MICROSOFT PATCH

Redazione

GAME OF DRONES: CHINESE GIANT DJI HIT BY U.S. TENSIONS, STAFF DEFECTIONS

Redazione

BITCOIN RISES 4.2% TO $50,947.94

Redazione

‘A SIDE OF SHARES’: DELIVEROO TO OFFER 50 MILLION POUNDS OF STOCK TO CUSTOMERS

Redazione

SERENDIPITOUS DISCOVERY OF A DUSTY DISC AROUND WDJ181417..83

Redazione

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. AGENCY PROBES FACEBOOK FOR ‘SYSTEMIC’ RACIAL BIAS IN HIRING, PROMOTIONS – ATTORNEYS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More