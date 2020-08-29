WHICH OCD TREATMENT WORKS BEST? NEW BRAIN STUDY COULD LEAD TO MORE PERSONALIZED CHOICES

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), sab 29 agosto 2020 New research could improve the odds that people with obsessive-compulsive disorder will receive a therapy that really works for them – something that eludes more than a third of those who currently get OCD treatment. The study suggests the possibility of predicting which of two types of therapy will help people with OCD: One that exposes them to the subject of their obsessive thoughts and behaviors, or one that focuses on stress reduction and problem-solving.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/08/200828081026.htm