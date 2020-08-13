WHEN YOU’RE SMILING, THE WHOLE WORLD REALLY DOES SMILE WITH YOU

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 13 agosto 2020 (University of South Australia) From Sinatra to Katy Perry, celebrities have long sung about the power of a smile — how it picks you up, changes your outlook, and generally makes you feel better. But is it all smoke and mirrors, or is there a scientific backing to the claim? Groundbreaking research from the University of South Australia confirms that the act of smiling can trick your mind into being more positive, simply by moving your facial muscles.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-08/uosa-wys081120.php