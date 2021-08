(AGENPARL) – mer 25 agosto 2021 You are subscribed to Headlines & Heroes: Newspapers, Comics & More Fine Print Blog from the Library of Congress.

08/25/2021 12:30 PM EDT

Started in small-town Williamsport, PA, as a pastime for boys, Little League’s popularity exploded after WWII as hundreds of leagues started up and the Little League World Series became a major event.

