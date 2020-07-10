venerdì, Luglio 10, 2020
Breaking News

GIOVEDì 9 LUGLIO 2020 – 238ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

EU TRAVEL ADVISORY

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

UNITED STATES COMMENDS INDONESIA’S RESPONSE TO ROHINGYA REFUGEES

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

JOINT STATEMENT FOR THE PRESS ON C5+1 HIGH-LEVEL DIALOGUE

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

ON THE PASSING OF PRIME MINISTER AMADOU GON COULIBALY

SUPPORTING LDCS THROUGH SHORT AND LONG-TERM PANDEMIC RECOVERY

Agenparl

WHEN CHILD CARE MEETS AGED CARE, WORLDS ALIGN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, ven 10 luglio 2020

10 July 2020

preschooler and grandparent reading togetherWhile our oldest and youngest generations may seem worlds apart, a new ageing well initiative will bring them together in an innovative intergenerational education and development program that will connect children with older people in a structured way.

Supported by Office for Ageing Well, SA Health, led by aged care provider ACH Group and co-designed with the University of South Australia and the City West Child Care Centre, the Child Care in Aged Care project is an intergenerational program that aims to deliver significant health and wellbeing benefits for older people and preschool children alike.

Announced as part of the state government’s five-year plan to support all South Australians to age well, the Child Care in Aged Care project will promote meaningful community connections and challenge ageism by linking generations and challenging stereotypes.

UniSA partner and occupational therapist, Dr Carolyn Murray, says the social opportunities afforded by the program will be unique to South Australia.

“Intergenerational activities have so many benefits for all participants, but they’re particularly good for creating genuine opportunities that encourage social connectedness,” Dr Murray says.

“When we bring together older people and preschool-aged children, we find that there is a real sense of joy. Everyone is focussed, everyone is in the moment, and as a result, everyone benefits.”

Current statistics show that South Australia has the highest proportion of older people on mainland Australia with more than 37 per cent of South Australians aged over 50 years.

The Child Care in Aged Care project is still in the development phase, but it hopes to enhance connections between different sectors (community, government, aged care, child care and university) to tackle ageism and grow diversity.

UniSA’s occupational therapy students will also be involved in the implementation of the program, further extending its reach and impact while also providing valuable hands-on experience for students.

ACH Group’s General Manager Service Design, Ms Ivy Diegmann says the program will focus on promoting valued roles of older people.

“Older South Australians are diverse, with different ideas, aspirations and lived experiences, which – when shared – can enrich the lives of younger generations,” Ms Diegmann says.

“Creating and maintaining social connections are key to ageing well, but far too often, they fall by the wayside.

“Through the Child Care in Aged Care project, we’re creating opportunities to connect and create meaningful engagement across generations and community, to ensure a sense of vitality, inclusivity and self-worth for everyone involved.”

The pilot is expected to commence in 2021.

…………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………

Media contact:  Annabel Mansfield office: +61 8302 0351 mobile: +61 417 717 504
email: <a Dr Carolyn Murray office: +61 8 8302 2485 email:

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/when-child-care-meets-aged-care-worlds-align/

Post collegati

WHEN CHILD CARE MEETS AGED CARE, WORLDS ALIGN

Redazione

HANY FARID: CONGRESS NEEDS TO MAKE SILICON VALLEY EARN IT

Redazione

WILLED-BODY PROGRAM ON HOLD DUE TO COVID-19

Redazione

COVID-19 UPDATE: FIVE NEW CASES, FOUR MORE RECOVERIES, FIVE IN HOSPITAL

Redazione

GLOBAL WILDLIFE SURVEILLANCE COULD PROVIDE EARLY WARNING FOR NEXT PANDEMIC

Redazione

FOR SOME, WORKING FROM HOME BRINGS NECK AND BACK PAIN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More