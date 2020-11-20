WHEELABRATOR KEMSLEY GENERATING STATION (K3) AND WHEELABRATOR KEMSLEY NORTH (WKN) WASTE TO ENERGY FACILITY: RECOMMENDATION IS SENT

IMPORTANT: Please note the Accompanied Site Inspection and Hearings due to be held w/c 13 April 2020 have been postponed in light of the current public health situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19)

The Examining Authority has consequently issued a Procedural Decision making an amendment to the Examination Timetable.

As a result of ongoing Government measures relating to COVID-19 the Planning Inspectorate is seeking to ensure that all Parties are notified of key developments on projects, in a timely manner. In order to help achieve this, and to minimise any delays which could arise if the postal service is affected, it would be extremely helpful if registered Parties that have not already done so could supply us with a contact e-mail address as soon as possible to [email protected].