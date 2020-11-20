WHEELABRATOR KEMSLEY GENERATING STATION (K3) AND WHEELABRATOR KEMSLEY NORTH (WKN) WASTE TO ENERGY FACILITY: RECOMMENDATION IS SENT

(AGENPARL) – ENGLAND & WALES (UK), ven 20 novembre 2020
What happens next
19/02/2021 – Deadline for Secretary of State to make decision
The Examining Authority issued a Recommendation Report to the Secretary of State on 19 November 2020. The Secretary of State has three months in which to issue a decision. The decision letter and Recommendation Report will be published on this project page once a decision has been made.
Timeline (34 items)
IMPORTANT: Please note the Accompanied Site Inspection and Hearings due to be held w/c 13 April 2020 have been postponed in light of the current public health situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19)
The Examining Authority has consequently issued a Procedural Decision making an amendment to the Examination Timetable.
As a result of ongoing Government measures relating to COVID-19 the Planning Inspectorate is seeking to ensure that all Parties are notified of key developments on projects, in a timely manner. In order to help achieve this, and to minimise any delays which could arise if the postal service is affected, it would be extremely helpful if registered Parties that have not already done so could supply us with a contact e-mail address as soon as possible to [email protected].
IMPORTANT: As a result of ongoing Government guidance relating to COVID-19 the Planning Inspectorate is seeking to ensure that all Parties are notified of key developments on projects, in a timely manner. In order to help achieve this, and to minimise any delays which could arise if the postal service is affected, it would be extremely helpful if registered Parties that have not already done so could supply us with a contact e-mail address as soon as possible (details in the contact information heading of the project page).
Please be assured that this information will be managed in line with our Privacy Notice.
IMPORTANT: Please note the Accompanied Site Inspection and Hearings due to be held w/c 13 April 2020 have been postponed in light of the current public health situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).
We are not yet in a position to identify a revised timetable as this will depend on the ongoing situation.
Advice is available and you are requested to please take careful note of it.
IMPORTANT: In the light of the current public health situation surrounding coronavirus (COVID-19), if you are planning to attend the Issue Specific Hearings (ISH) w/c 13 April 2020 please check this website regularly and before travelling to the event.
If there are any changes or cancellations required to these Hearings this page will be updated as soon as possible. Advice is available and you are requested to please take careful note of it.
The Examination Timetable (Rule 8 letter) has been sent to Interested Parties
Procedural decision following Preliminary Meeting
- Preliminary Meeting takes place
- Examination begins
The notification of Preliminary Meeting (Rule 6 letter) has been sent Read the letter
The letter also includes the draft Examination Timetable and Initial Assessment of Principal Issues.
The Examining Authority has exercised their discretion and accepted the following documents from the Applicant as Additional Submissions:
2.1 – S51 Draft Development Consent Order, October 2019
1.2 – S51 Application Guide, October 2019
2.3 – S51 DCO Validation Report
2.4 – S51 Book of Reference
2.5 – S51 Summary of Land Interests and Rights (replaces Statement of Reasons)
2.6 – S51 Summary of Applicant’s Structure and Standing (replaces Funding Statement)
4.1 – Consultation Report, October 2019
7.1 – Covering letter
5.4 – S51 Land Plan (9812-0057-005)
The Examination Library has been updated.
Read the letter
The application has been accepted for examination
- Application expected from applicant
- Application received by the Planning Inspectorate
0WKN.pdf’>WKN.pdf
Fonte/Source: https://infrastructure.planninginspectorate.gov.uk/projects/south-east/wheelabrator-kemsley-generating-station-k3-and-wheelabrator-kemsley-north-wkn-waste-to-energy-facility/