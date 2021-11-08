(AGENPARL) – lun 08 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Insights: Scholarly Work at The John W. Kluge Center Blog from the Library of Congress.

11/08/2021 03:05 PM EST

On September 30, the John W. Kluge Center, the Brookings Institution, and the American Enterprise Institute, convened the latest panel discussion in the Pillars of Democracy series, this one on the causes of changing attitudes towards the federal judiciary, as well as the ways that the third branch of government can win Americans’ trust back. […]

🔊 Listen to this