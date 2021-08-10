(AGENPARL) – mar 10 agosto 2021 Our collection is nothing without you

The researcher two desks down in the Reading Room. The artist sketching in our latest exhibition. The writer scrolling through our Flickr account. However you’re using the Library, there’s bound to be someone simultaneously doing something completely different. We’re always inspired by how you bring our collection to life. Here are some of our favourite projects to give you a taste of all things possible.

Making magic

Adventures have to start somewhere and sometimes even fantasy worlds start in very real places.

When Chavonne and Alex were developing their table-top role-playing game, Daemonologie, they turned to our online collection of 17th century maps and watercolours to help root the game in real witch trial history.

‘The British Library resources have allowed us to be more specific and factually accurate. The maps of Derbyshire, where the game is set, are fantastically detailed. We had originally included places that didn’t actually exist at the time!’

Tracing untold stories

We recently launched the next part of our crowdsourcing project looking at the ways newspapers both facilitated and challenged the practice of slavery in Barbados. With your help we’ll be able to reveal the identities, networks and acts of resistance of enslaved people hidden within these texts.

🔊 Listen to this