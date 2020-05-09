WHAT WILL FUTURE BATTERY TECHNOLOGY LOOK LIKE?

(AGENPARL) – THE HAGUE (THE NETHERLANDS), sab 09 maggio 2020

Batteries are a vital part of modern-day life. They provide power and energy for things like phones and remotes, but can also power much bigger things like cars or even airplanes. Innovation has brought them to new levels, but future battery technology will go even further.

Batteries will likely face challenges as they advance. However, they are moving in the right direction, including sulfur and hydrogen models. Sustainability is a necessity, and the following battery innovations are possible now through technology. Whether or not they come to fruition is up to investors, consumers and industry leaders.

Sulfur

Lithium-ion batteries are the standard for most items. However, lithium-sulfur batteries offer a better alternative. They are lighter and have more energy density, and sulfur is more widely available and cost-efficient. Due to its advantages, some believe it will eventually overtake lithium-ion.

Researchers are testing lithium-sulfur batteries and attempting to make them last longer. Since some models’ cathodes tend to fall apart after 50 cycles, experts must perfect the battery before it’s ready for implementation. However, with its advantages, it is a strong contender for replacing lithium-ion in the future.

Sodium

Sodium-ion batteries seek to replace the lithium part of the compound. This abundant element provides a renewable aspect to this battery. Their cost would be lower than lithium-ions, as well. Additionally, lithium-ion batteries run the risk of igniting, whereas sodium-ion batteries are safer because they use non-flammable solids.

Flammable tendencies are one negative that is driving experts to look for alternatives to lithium-ion batteries, which makes sodium so attractive. These alternatives must have solutions for battery cooling if they wish to compete. Sodium-ion options are sure to work their way into the mainstream in the near future.





Hydrogen Fuel Cells

Battery-powered cars are a leading environmentally friendly option. However, hydrogen fuel cells are also working their way into the spotlight. They have several environmental advantages. First, they refuel faster than battery-powered cars recharge, and their only emission is water. They can also efficiently use energy to get a 300-mile range, similar to standard, gasoline-powered vehicles.

However, since this form of power is only just coming about, it’s hard to find fueling locations. This lack of popularity also makes it more expensive. In the future, though, hydrogen fuel cells will start becoming more popular due to their eco-friendliness. The focus on sustainability has never been greater, and this form of power is sure to steal the scene.

Biodegradable

The inorganic nature of lithium-ion batteries means they can take several decades to decompose. Even then, they may leech harmful materials into the environment. In the future, the focus will be on using biodegradable materials or creating batteries that can easily break down.

Certain researchers are using polypeptides instead of metal compounds to make batteries compostable or biodegradable. While individuals should continue to recycle them, a biodegradable one would ensure that no matter where it ends up, it wouldn’t harm the environment and ecosystems around it. This will become standard practice as the future of technology focuses more on sustainability.

The Recurring Theme

Throughout these future paths for battery technology, the recurring theme is the combination of power and sustainability. Lithium-ion batteries dominate the market due to their low prices and availability. However, there’s been a shift toward environmentally friendly products. For these other batteries to compete, experts will need to use technology to create a sustainable option that’s cheap, reliable and easily available.

These four areas are starting points. Researchers have already made progress in them, but technology can advance their ideas and turn them into everyday essentials.

Image Credit: Photo by mohamed Abdelgaffar from Pexels

Fonte/Source: https://datafloq.com/read/what-will-future-battery-technology-look-like/8319