Day 2

Everything you need to know about Powerlifting

Since when has powerlifting been on the Paralympic programme? Who are the names you should know at Tokyo 2020? The ultimate test of upper body strength will lift off with 10 titles up for grabs.

Watch Tokyo 2020

Find live event coverage

Athletes to watch

Lucy Ejike pushing for fourth gold medal

Nigeria’s Para powerlifting great was open about her struggles to stay motivated during the COVID-19 pandemic. But she is still going for a fourth Paralympic title – and possibly, breaking her own world record.

Grigorios Polychronidis chasing eluded medal

A smiling new father, Greece’s boccia star goes into his fifth Games feeling ready for a first individual Paralympic gold medal. It is the one gold that has eluded the world and European champion.

Roxanne Trunnell’s time to shine in arena

The USA rider and world No.1 across all five Para equestrian grades is favourite for gold since breaking into the scenes at the 2018 World Equestrian Games, where she won bronze.

SATO Tomoki looks to upgrade Rio 2016 silver

Japan’s wheelchair racer, who used to act in musicals, now is on a very different stage. As well as his track targets, Sato hopes the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics sends a message of hope in a time needed most.

More ways to participate

The Visa Award: Vote for your favourite moment

Resilience, perseverance, friendship and inclusion. Celebrate the most iconic moments of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. See the nominees and cast your vote now!

Connect, chat and be inspired by Paralympians

What does it take to become a Paralympian? Meet Paralympians in a one-of-a-kind online experience and be inspired by their personal stories, workout ideas, or tips for mental training! #AthleteExperiences

Pre-game rituals: Inside the mind of Paralympians

What goes through the mind of a top athlete right before a big event? Watch USA’s sprinter David Brown, Team GB swimmer Alice Tai, Norway’s rower Birgit Skarstein and Canada’s wheelchair basketball player Cindy Ouellet narrate their pre-game routines.

Japan’s first medal, Australia from gold to shock

After celebrating the Games’ first gold in cycling, the Australians suffered a shock defeat over in wheelchair rugby. YAMADA Miyuki brought silver joy for the hosts from the pool, as China swept all wheelchair fencing events.

Pictures of the day

