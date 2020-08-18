WHAT TO EXPECT WHEN RETURNING TO CAMPUS FOR THE FALL SEMESTER

(AGENPARL) – ST. LOUIS (MISSOURI), mar 18 agosto 2020

There will be plenty of excitement next week as students, faculty and staff return to campus for the start of the fall semester. There likely is also some uncertainty as everyone adjusts to a new normal in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an effort to visually share some of the safety measures taken for the fall, campus photographer August Jennewein collected scenes of the signage, protocols and space modifications people will see across campus this semester to give everyone an idea of what to expect. Please visit the Start Safe. Stay Safe. website for details on all the protocols established to protect the health and safety of members of the campus community and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

All students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear a face covering when entering or occupying campus buildings and facilities. Facing covering are also required on campus shuttles and when outdoors and unable to maintain a minimum physical distance of 6 feet or more – or if otherwise required by public health order.

Maintaining social distancing of at least 6 feet is the best way to avoid exposure to the coronavirus.

Signs have been placed in campus restrooms to remind people of the importance of frequent hand washing. It is recommended to wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom, before eating and after blowing the nose, coughing or sneezing.

Faculty members have been equipped with clear face shields to protect themselves and their students while leading in-class instruction, and classrooms have been configured to allow students to safely socially distance while in attendance.

Signs have been placed at the entrances of campus buildings and around the hallways and public spaces to remind us all of the safety expectations regarding face coverings and social distancing as well as other steps to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Hand sanitizing stations have been placed in high traffic areas around campus, including at the entrance to the Triton Store in the Millennium Student Center.

Signs on the floor in buildings such as the Social Sciences and Business Building will guide the flow of traffic down hallways as well as remind people to maintain safe distancing.

There will be limited seating in The Nosh and the Pilot House in the MSC to allow members of the campus community to dine while maintaining social distancing. The spaces have been arranged with only one seat per table. There will not be student seating in Café TJ or in the Provincial House Dining Hall, and those locations will be operating for take-out only.

Campus dining facilities, including The Nosh and Provincial House Dining Hall, also will be making use of Sodexo’s BITE app this fall. The app will allow individuals to pre-order and pre-pay – using both credit and debit cards or their meal plans.

There will also be a Simply to Go location set up in the Quarters space in The Nosh to allow students to pick up salads, sandwiches and other prepared meal items without having to enter the existing retail space.

Signs and barriers have been placed to guide people on maintaining safe distance will while waiting in line at dining facilities including The Nosh and Einstein Brothers Bagels in the MSC.

Members of the campus community should maintain social distancing even when sitting in the Quad or other outdoor spaces.

Members of the custodial staff will be cleaning and disinfecting surfaces around campus frequently. In addition, all classroom spaces will be cleaned between each in-person class.

Furniture has been arranged in many of our public spaces and study areas such as the Millennium Student Center to allow students to maintain social distancing. Please do not move furniture here or in classrooms as seating in these spaces has been carefully placed to ensure social distancing.

For additional information, visit the Start Safe. Stay Safe. website.

