lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
WHAT IS A CHEMICAL ELEMENT?

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 25 maggio 2020

Cover

What Is A Chemical Element?

A Collection of Essays by Chemists, Philosophers, Historians, and Educators

Edited by Eric Scerri and Elena Ghibaudi

Table of Contents

Foreword

Introduction Eric R. Scerri

CHAPTER 1: The many questions raised by the dual concept of ‘element’ Eric R. Scerri
CHAPTER 2: From simple substance to chemical element Bernadette Bensaude-Vincent
CHAPTER 3: Dmitrii Mendeleev’s concept of the chemical element prior to the Periodic Law Nathan M. Brooks
CHAPTER 4: Referring to chemical elements and compounds: Colourless airs in late eighteenth century chemical practice Geoffrey Blumenthal, James Ladyman, and Vanessa Seifert
CHAPTER 5: The Changing Relation Between Atomicity and Elementarity: From Lavoisier to Dalton Marina P. Banchetti-Robino
CHAPTER 6: Origins of the Ambiguity of the Current Definition of Chemical Element Joseph E. Earley
CHAPTER 7: The Existence of Elements, and the Elements of Existence Robin F. Hendry
CHAPTER 8: Kant, Cassirer, and the Idea of Chemical Element Farzad Mahootian
CHAPTER 9: The Operational Definition of the Elements: A Philosophical Reappraisal Joachim Schummer
CHAPTER 10: Substance and Function: The case of Chemical Elements Jean-Pierre Llored
CHAPTER 11: Making elements Klaus Ruthenberg
CHAPTER 12: A formal approach to the conceptual development of chemical element Guillermo Restrepo
CHAPTER 13: Chemical Elements and Chemical Substances: Rethinking Paneth’s Distinction Sara N. Hjimans
CHAPTER 14: The dual conception of the chemical element: epistemic aspects and implications for chemical education Elena Ghibaudi, Alberto Regis, and Ezio Roletto

Appendix: Reference list on the philosophy of chemistry
Index

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/what-is-a-chemical-element-9780190933784?cc=us&lang=en

