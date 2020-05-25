What Is A Chemical Element?

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, lun 25 maggio 2020

Foreword

Introduction Eric R. Scerri

CHAPTER 1: The many questions raised by the dual concept of ‘element’ Eric R. Scerri

CHAPTER 2: From simple substance to chemical element Bernadette Bensaude-Vincent

CHAPTER 3: Dmitrii Mendeleev’s concept of the chemical element prior to the Periodic Law Nathan M. Brooks

CHAPTER 4: Referring to chemical elements and compounds: Colourless airs in late eighteenth century chemical practice Geoffrey Blumenthal, James Ladyman, and Vanessa Seifert

CHAPTER 5: The Changing Relation Between Atomicity and Elementarity: From Lavoisier to Dalton Marina P. Banchetti-Robino

CHAPTER 6: Origins of the Ambiguity of the Current Definition of Chemical Element Joseph E. Earley

CHAPTER 7: The Existence of Elements, and the Elements of Existence Robin F. Hendry

CHAPTER 8: Kant, Cassirer, and the Idea of Chemical Element Farzad Mahootian

CHAPTER 9: The Operational Definition of the Elements: A Philosophical Reappraisal Joachim Schummer

CHAPTER 10: Substance and Function: The case of Chemical Elements Jean-Pierre Llored

CHAPTER 11: Making elements Klaus Ruthenberg

CHAPTER 12: A formal approach to the conceptual development of chemical element Guillermo Restrepo

CHAPTER 13: Chemical Elements and Chemical Substances: Rethinking Paneth’s Distinction Sara N. Hjimans

CHAPTER 14: The dual conception of the chemical element: epistemic aspects and implications for chemical education Elena Ghibaudi, Alberto Regis, and Ezio Roletto

Appendix: Reference list on the philosophy of chemistry

Index