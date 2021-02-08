WHAT HAPPENS IN THE MOUTH … DOESN’T STAY IN THE MOUTH

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), lun 08 febbraio 2021 (Ohio State University) The healthy human oral microbiome consists of not just clean teeth and firm gums, but also energy-efficient bacteria living in an environment rich in blood vessels that enables the organisms’ constant communication with immune-system cells and proteins. A growing body of evidence has shown that this system that seems so separate from the rest of our bodies is actually highly influential on, and influenced by, our overall health.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-02/osu-whi020821.php