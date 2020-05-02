WHAT EXISTING ECONOMIC STUDIES SAY ABOUT AUSTRALIA’S COST OF ABATEMENT

(AGENPARL) – AUSTRALIAN, sab 02 maggio 2020
And what are the most fruitful areas for future modelling?
Publication Date:
This report by the Centre for International Economics provides an overview of modelling on the cost of reducing greenhouse gas emissions under different targets.
It looks at:
- how modelling choices influence cost and abatement estimates
- where future modelling can help us understand the economic challenges in Australia from domestic and global climate mitigation actions
The results emphasise that past modelling on Australian economic outcomes is sensitive to:
- assumptions about technology
- abatement actions in the rest of the world
Fonte/Source: https://www.industry.gov.au/data-and-publications/what-existing-economic-studies-say-about-australias-cost-of-abatement