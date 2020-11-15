(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, dom 15 novembre 2020

WFC3 Spectroscopy of the Most Massive Galaxy Protoclusters at Cosmic Noon

HST Proposal 16276

Xin Wang publications @ ADS)

We propose to obtain WFC3/G141 grism observations in the density peak regions of three massive protocluster fields at z=2-3, selected using coherently strong Lyman-alpha absorption from the IGM in background quasar spectra. These three protoclusters were selected using the SDSS-III quasar library of >80,000 spectra over a sky coverage of 10,000 deg^2. They have over 100 spectroscopically confirmed bright Lyman-alpha/H-alpha emitters in each system and are among the most massive protoclusters yet known at high redshifts. Previous HST imaging data have revealed a tentative population of red and compact galaxies, whose general faintness precludes ground-based spectroscopic confirmation. The WFC3/G141 grism provides the only way to efficiently confirm the redshifts of these passive galaxies through spectral features typical of old stellar populations. The goals of this proposal are: 1) to confirm the protocluster membership of red galaxies, and the redshifts of faint Lyman-alpha/H-alpha emitter candidates; 2) to characterize the stellar populations of quiescent and post-starburst galaxies, and compare the relative strengths of different quenching mechanisms (mass/internal vs. environment/external); 3) to spatially resolve the chemical profiles of the protocluster member star-forming galaxies, and measure metallicity radial gradients in a large sample of ~100 galaxies in overdense environments. The proposed observation will establish the first statistically significant benchmark for the cluster-field comparisons in the aspects of galaxy mass assembly and chemical enrichment, and provide key insights on the early evolution of the progenitors of Coma-like galaxy clusters at z~0.

