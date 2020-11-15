domenica, Novembre 15, 2020
Breaking News

IL COMITATO DI TRUMP PRESENTA LA CAUSA, ESORTA IL GIUDICE A IMPEDIRE…

USA, L’AVVOCATO DI TRUMP SIDNEY POWELL: «CI STIAMO PREPARANDO A RIBALTARE I…

VAROSHA: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

USA, BOLTON: I LEADER DEL GOP DEVONO SPIEGARE AGLI ELETTORI DI TRUMP…

USA, RON KLAIN RIBADISCE LA PROMESSA DI BIDEN DI IMPORRE IL MANDATO…

USA, IL PROCURATORE GENERALE BARR SI OCCUPA DELLA FRODE ELETTORALE

USA, SIDNEY POWELL: «PROVE DIFFUSE FRODE ELETTORALE COLLEGATA AL SOFTWARE DOMINION VOTER…

USA, TRUMP ANNUNCIA L’INSERIMENTO AL TEAM LEGALE L’AVVOCATO SIDNEY POWELL

USA, FAUCI: DISTANZIAMENTO SOCIALE, MASCHERE ANCORA NECESSARIE DOPO VACCINO CONTRO IL CORONAVIRUS

M5S, CONTE: IMPORTANTE NOVITA’ POLITICA DEGLI ULTIMI ANNI, COMUNITA’ TOSTA

Agenparl

WFC3 SPECTROSCOPY OF THE MOST MASSIVE GALAXY PROTOCLUSTERS AT COSMIC NOON

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LOW EARTH ORBIT, dom 15 novembre 2020

WFC3 Spectroscopy of the Most Massive Galaxy Protoclusters at Cosmic Noon
HST Proposal 16276

Xin Wang (publications @ ADS)
California Institute of Technology

Cycle: 28
Category: Galaxies
Proposal type: GO
Status: implementation

HST Proposal Information:
about this proposal

about other proposals by this PI

Proposal Abstract

We propose to obtain WFC3/G141 grism observations in the density peak regions of three massive protocluster fields at z=2-3, selected using coherently strong Lyman-alpha absorption from the IGM in background quasar spectra. These three protoclusters were selected using the SDSS-III quasar library of >80,000 spectra over a sky coverage of 10,000 deg^2. They have over 100 spectroscopically confirmed bright Lyman-alpha/H-alpha emitters in each system and are among the most massive protoclusters yet known at high redshifts. Previous HST imaging data have revealed a tentative population of red and compact galaxies, whose general faintness precludes ground-based spectroscopic confirmation. The WFC3/G141 grism provides the only way to efficiently confirm the redshifts of these passive galaxies through spectral features typical of old stellar populations. The goals of this proposal are: 1) to confirm the protocluster membership of red galaxies, and the redshifts of faint Lyman-alpha/H-alpha emitter candidates; 2) to characterize the stellar populations of quiescent and post-starburst galaxies, and compare the relative strengths of different quenching mechanisms (mass/internal vs. environment/external); 3) to spatially resolve the chemical profiles of the protocluster member star-forming galaxies, and measure metallicity radial gradients in a large sample of ~100 galaxies in overdense environments. The proposed observation will establish the first statistically significant benchmark for the cluster-field comparisons in the aspects of galaxy mass assembly and chemical enrichment, and provide key insights on the early evolution of the progenitors of Coma-like galaxy clusters at z~0.

Publications referencing this proposal

  • No papers listed in database for this Proposal ID

Fonte/Source: http://archive.stsci.edu/proposal_search.php?mission=hst&id=16276

Post collegati

WFC3 SPECTROSCOPY OF THE MOST MASSIVE GALAXY PROTOCLUSTERS AT COSMIC NOON

Redazione

VAROSHA: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE JOSEP BORRELL

Redazione

AVVISO PER IL LABORATORIO DI PSICOLOGIA DELLO SVILUPPO STP, 3° ANNO, V.O. – GRUPPO B E GRUPPO C

Redazione

ORDINANZA N° 44 SU EMERGENZA EPIDEMIOLOGICA DA COVID-19

Redazione

EMERGENZA COVID 19, ORDINANZA 44: SCUOLE CHIUSE FINO AL 2 DICEMBRE

Redazione

LEZIONE DEL 16 NOVEMBRE 2020: VARIAZIONE AULA VIRTUALE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More