5 Marzo 2019
Westgate in Wakefield Closed Following Serious Injury Collision

by Redazione Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – West Yorkshire (England), mar 05 marzo 2019

Tuesday, 5 March, 2019

Police have closed part of Westgate in Wakefield following a serious injury collision earlier today (Tuesday, 5 March).

The collision, which involved a white Mercedes van and a female pedestrian, happened shortly before midday. The pedestrian was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Due to the injured woman’s injuries being more serious than initially thought, the decision was taken at 2.20pm to fully close Westgate between Mulberry Way and Quebec Street to allow enquiries to be made at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time and seek alternative routes.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to call 101, quoting log 643 of 05/03.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/westgate-wakefield-closed-following-serious-injury-collision

