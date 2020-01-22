22 Gennaio 2020
WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE RESPONSE TO POLICE FUNDING SETTLEMENT

(AGENPARL) – West Yorkshire (England), wed 22 gennaio 2020

Wednesday 22 January 2020

The Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police John Robins QPM, said: “We are currently considering the implications of this national settlement and what it means for operational policing here in West Yorkshire.

“Whilst we clearly welcome the funding for the first instalment of an extra police officers nationally over three years, there are still some significant and difficult financial challenges facing West Yorkshire Police over the coming years.”

“For example, there is no direct funding in this settlement for last September’s pay award of 2.5% for our officers, nor for any pay awards for staff this year or for any other inflationary cost increases.  This operationally leaves us in the position where we still have to find savings in a budget that has already been reduced by many millions of pounds over the last ten years.

“Similarly, when we are already short of capital funding, it is difficult to understand the announced 75% cut to our capital grant.  This is unusual, especially at a time when we are trying to operationally invest in new IT and buildings to make the organisation fit for future challenges and the growth in demand.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/west-yorkshire-police-response-police-funding-settlement

