WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE RESPONSE TO ONS CRIME STATISTICS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), gio 29 ottobre 2020

Wednesday, 28th October, 2020

Recorded crime continues to fall across the county with a 6.9 per cent reduction in offences in West Yorkshire – around 20,200 victims.

In the 12 months to June 2020 when compared to the same period the previous year, the latest Office For National Statistics publication reveals significant reductions:

  • Robbery down 22.9% – 894 fewer victims
     
  • Violence with injury down 10.4% – 2959 fewer victims
     
  • House burglary down 22.6% – 4,153 fewer victims
     
  • Vehicle crime down 15.8% – 3.622 fewer victims 

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins QPM said:

“This news is really heartening and testament to the hard work and dedication of all our officers, staff and volunteers as well as our partners.

“West Yorkshire Police has worked really hard in recent years to ensure that crime is recorded accurately and appropriately so that we can properly understand the demands we face enabling us to deploy and prioritise our resources to ensure the maximum possible impact.

“Never has that been more crucial when you consider the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in with the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic continuing to impact on us all.”

Tackling serious violent crime, including knife crime, is a priority for the Force and under Operation Jemlock some impressive results have been delivered with 3,706 arrests and 422 offensive weapons being seized. Knife crime is down 13% with 329 fewer victims.

Mr Robins added: “We continue to ensure that our response to crime is focused upon victims, witnesses and the most vulnerable people in our communities. I can reassure our local communities we will continue to do all we can to keep them safe and feeling safer.”

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/west-yorkshire-police-response-ons-crime-statistics

