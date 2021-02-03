WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE RESPONSE TO LATEST CRIME STATISTICS

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Recorded crime continues to fall across West Yorkshire with an 8.8% per cent reduction in offences across the county – 25,840 fewer victims.

In the 12 months to September 2020 when compared to the same period the previous year, the latest Office For National Statistics publication reveals significant reductions:

• Robbery down 26.7% – 1,013 fewer victims

• Violence with injury down 8.6% – 2,392 fewer victims

• House burglary down 26.8% – 4,790 fewer victims

• Vehicle crime down 23.7% – 5,320 fewer victims

West Yorkshire Police Chief Constable John Robins QPM said: “I am really pleased that we continue to record reductions in crime which means fewer victims.

“I would like to commend officers, police staff and volunteers as well as our partners who continue to work tirelessly to tackle crime and safeguard vulnerable people.

“While the recent lockdowns have resulted in fewer crimes being committed, crime in West Yorkshire was already on a downward trend prior to the pandemic with reductions recorded in the year up to March 2020.

“Our communities can be reassured that this is a true picture of crime – the Force was in fact assessed by HMICFRS Inspectors as ‘Outstanding’ for the way it records crime and said that victims are at the forefront of our crime-recording arrangements.

“The ongoing pandemic continues to impact on us all but our communities can be reassured that West Yorkshire Police is working around the clock to keep people safe and feeling safer.”

“Despite the very real health risk to themselves and their families, every day police officers and staff across West Yorkshire have continued to put themselves in harm’s way to help the public, deal with offenders and to reduce crime. We should all be proud of the officers and staff of West Yorkshire Police who have continued to keep people safe and feeling safe across the county.”

• Recorded crime rate per 1,000 population – West Yorkshire Police was awarded an ‘Outstanding’ grading by HMICFRS in relation to its crime recording. This grading highlighted the Force’s ethical and victim focused approach to crime recording that increases the likelihood of a crime being recorded following the report of an incident from the public. When compared to the national standards for crime recording, our approach means the public can have confidence that the crime statistics which are published are accurate and that we have a true picture of crime across the county.

• The Covid 19 lockdowns have resulted in fewer crimes being committed however crime in West Yorkshire was already on a downward trend prior to the pandemic with the Force reporting a 2.8% reduction in crime in the 12 months to March 2020. Despite taking account of COVID related reductions, crime continues to fall across West Yorkshire. Our officers, staff and volunteers continue to work hard to ensure people are safe and feeling safer.



Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/west-yorkshire-police-response-latest-crime-statistics