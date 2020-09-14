lunedì, Settembre 14, 2020
WEST YORKSHIRE POLICE BACKS #PROJECTEDWARD

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 14 settembre 2020

Monday 14 September 2020

West Yorkshire Police is supporting the NPCC ‘One Road One Week’ and ‘Project EDWARD’ #ProjectEDWARD (Every Day Without A Road Death) campaign this week.

As we all return to the roads and get back to work we’re asking drivers to take extra care on the roads by making sure their vehicle is fit for purpose.

We’ll also be checking freights who travel across West Yorkshire to make sure their loads are fit and safe for the roads.

The Project EDWARD road safety initiative takes place across the UK throughout the week and the goal is to achieve a week where no one loses their life – or is seriously injured in an avoidable road collision.

Inspector Gary Panther of the Roads Policing Unit said:

‘Any death on our roads is unacceptable. My officers will be out in force this week across the road networks educating and enforcing drivers about all things road safety. 

‘A number of people will be returning to work and may not have driven their vehicle in a while, we are asking everyone to check that their vehicle is fit for the road.

‘We will also be making sure the loads on freight vehicles are safe for travelling on the roads.

‘We will be using our #WYPTheCost campaign to highlight the dangers and consequences of the Fatal4 which includes driving whist drinking or taking drugs, using a mobile phone, speeding and not wearing a seatbelt.’

""Seatbelts

 

""Speeding
""dying for a pint
""dying for a joint

Our @WYP_RPU twitter account will be tweeting throughout the week using the hashtags #WYPTheCost and #ProjectEDWARD

 

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/west-yorkshire-police-backs-projectedward

