27 Gennaio 2020
WEST VIRGINIAN BUSINESS OWNERS SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR FAILING TO PAY EMPLOYMENT AND INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAXES
WEST VIRGINIAN BUSINESS OWNERS SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR FAILING TO PAY EMPLOYMENT AND INDIVIDUAL INCOME TAXES

(AGENPARL) – Washington (D.C.), lun 27 gennaio 2020 Two West Virginian business owners were sentenced to prison today for conspiring to defraud the United States of employment and income taxes, announced Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Richard E. Zuckerman of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and U.S. Attorney Michael B. Stuart for the Southern District of West Virginia. Russell Rucker was sentenced to serve 18 months in prison, and his wife, Karen Rucker, was sentenced to six months in prison.  

Fonte/Source: https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/west-virginian-business-owners-sentenced-prison-failing-pay-employment-and-individual-income

