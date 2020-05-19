WEST MORETON HOSPITAL AND HEALTH BOARD UNCHANGED

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mar 19 maggio 2020

The West Moreton Hospital and Health Board will continue unchanged.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Steven Miles said the West Moreton Hospital and Health Board chaired by Mr Michael Willis had no members whose terms expired this year.

“The Board would continue to provide strong leadership in the delivery of health services across the West Moreton region,’’ Deputy Premier Miles said.

“This is a diverse group of people with a range of backgrounds, experience and skills, working together to ensure the community is well represented in the health space.

Member for Ipswich Jennifer Howard said the team has served the West Moreton Hospital and Health Service and community extremely well and will continue to do so.

“I look forward to continuing to work with the Board to ensure Queensland’s health system continues to develop and improve,” Ms Howard said.

The West Moreton Hospital and Health Board, effective 18 May 2020:

Mr Michael Willis (Chair)

Ms Susan Johnson (Deputy Chair)

Ms Lynette Birnie

Professor Jeffrey Dunn AO

Ms Patricia Evatt

Professor Gerald Holtmann

Mr Stephen Robertson

Ms Sue Scheinpflug

Dr Cathryn Hester

The 16 Boards throughout Queensland are responsible under the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011 for local performance of their health service and the delivery of public health services within their communities.

A complete list of all Hospital and Health Board appointments has been published in the 15 May 2020 edition of the Queensland Government Gazette.

