(AGENPARL) – mer 09 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Minerva’s Kaleidoscope Blog from the Library of Congress.
03/09/2022 10:00 AM EST
Intern Talia Smith explores short films from the late 19th and early 20th centuries in the Library’s collections through the lens of 21st century social media.
Home Internazionali Agenparl English Were Kinetoscopes the Instagram Reels of the 1890s?
- Internazionali
- Agenparl English
- Arte, cultura, intrattenimento
- Comunicati Stampa
- Educazione
- Social Network
- Storie e Curiosità
Were Kinetoscopes the Instagram Reels of the 1890s?
(AGENPARL) – mer 09 marzo 2022 You are subscribed to Minerva’s Kaleidoscope Blog from the Library of Congress.