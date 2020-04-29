WELCOMING INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS FOR FALL 2020

(AGENPARL) – SASKATOON (CANADA), mer 29 aprile 2020

Prospective students can join virtual career fairs and advising sessions from their home country

Every year, Saskatchewan Polytechnic welcomes international students from over 50 countries. But as the world struggles with COVID-19, many international students are wondering about their future in Saskatchewan.

“We have good news for international students,” says Patricia Bowron, vice-president of Advancement & International at Saskatchewan Polytechnic. “Saskatchewan Polytechnic is accepting international applications for Fall 2020 and we are currently utilizing our virtual capabilities to enable international students to learn more about what we have to offer.”

Saskatchewan Polytechnic offers over 80 programs for international students, including certificates, diplomas, degrees and post-graduate programs. Many programs have strong articulation agreements with universities across Canada, with grads often receiving two years of credit towards a degree.

Over the years Saskatchewan Polytechnic has worked to welcome more international students to our campuses. International students are an important part of Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s campus communities. They share their culture and traditions from their home countries with Canadian students. Ensuring that Saskatchewan Polytechnic students have the cultural competencies to understand and interact with other cultures helps prepare them to work with employers with international business connections.

“We are now holding daily Zoom drop-in advising sessions for international students. Sessions are live Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 12 noon Central Standard Time,” says Bowron. “Our international education team is excited and ready to meet you! International students are encouraged to contact Saskatchewan Polytechnic today.”

Click here to join the daily Zoom meeting. Or email <a to request a virtual appointment or to ask questions about applying to Saskatchewan Polytechnic. Please remember to include your:

Name

Email address

Program and student number (if applicable)

Saskatchewan Polytechnic is participating in upcoming EduCanada Virtual Fairs where potential students can chat and video call with Saskatchewan Polytechnic recruiters. These events are organized by Global Affairs Canada and are designed to allow Canadian representatives to reach out to potential students, parents, high school counselors and agents.

TARGET REGION DATE Latin America May 14, 2020 Central Asia & Eastern Europe May 21, 2020 Asia June 3, 2020

For more information visit, EduCanada Virtual Fairs.

Saskatchewan is a destination with opportunity. Learn more about what it is like to live in our beautiful province and learn at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Fonte/Source: https://saskpolytech.ca/news/posts/2020/welcoming-international-students-for-fall-2020.aspx