WELCOME WEEK: TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

(AGENPARL) – BOSTON (MASSACHUSETTS), ven 28 agosto 2020

Virtual Group Fitness Classes Begin

UMB’s Fitness & Wellness program offers several different virtual group fitness classes that you can participate in from wherever you are! Instructors are trained to give exercise modifications so that beginners and regular exercisers are challenged appropriately. Classes include Cardio Kickboxing, Yoga, HIIT, and more!

Check out the class schedule here.

Getting Involved Connection Station

Drop in to the Office of Student Activities & Leadership’s Connection Station to learn more about upcoming virtual events, involvement opportunities, and more!

See UMBeInvolved event for more information, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Student Arts and Events Council Virtual Novelties – Sign Shop

Join the Student Arts and Events Council to create your own custom personalized sign that can be shipped directly to you!

See UMBeInvolved event for more information, 12 p.m.

First-Year Leadership Institute Orientation

The First-Year Leadership Institute (FLI) is an innovative leadership program offered during the fall semester exclusively to first-time, first-year students and new transfer students at UMass Boston. Learn more and apply to be a participant here! Deadline to apply is September 8, 2020.

See UMBeInvolved event for more information, 4:45-6 p.m.

Trivia Tuesday

Join the Student Arts and Events Council for a virtual game show experience! The host will lead participants through multiple rounds of 10-question trivia games. As the questions are asked, the quicker you answer, the more points you get. Get it wrong, however, and you’ll lose points, so choose wisely! At the end of each round, a winner will be determined and sent a prize! Prizes are awarded once students are verified as a currently enrolled UMB student. If you have any questions, please contact <a

See UMBeInvolved event for more information, 8-9:15 p.m.

For disability-related accommodations, including dietary accommodations, please visit www.ada.umb.edu two weeks prior to the event.

Fonte/Source: http://www.umb.edu/news_events_media/events/welcome_week_tuesday_september_8