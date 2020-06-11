WELCOME TO OU! SOCIAL EVENT FOR INCOMING OU FRESHMEN LIVING ALONE

(AGENPARL) – OSAKA (JAPAN), gio 11 giugno 2020

Osaka University will be holding an event for incoming

college freshmen living on their own!

It’s been over 2 months

since new OU students began their studies in April, and yet, most haven’t had an opportunity to come to campus. Quite

a few students

don’t really feel like they’ve become OU students

just yet.

Some new students have even left their families and hometowns to attend OU while living alone, which can make them feel especially uneasy.

Osaka University will do its best to

make up for the delay of these past 2 months.

If you:

Want to make friends because online school feels a bit isolating,

Want to know what OU’s campuses are like,

Or you just want to try some of the food on campus

Then this event is for you!

We hope that incoming freshmen who are living alone, such as in an apartment or dormitory, will come and join us.

(For those of you commuting from home, don’t worry! We’ll be holding an event for you in the near future.)

Note: This event will be held in Japanese.

Schedule

Introduction to OU

Campus Introduction

Introduction to Osaka

City and Osaka Prefecture

Osaka City and Osaka Prefecture Social gathering by school

gathering by school …and more!

Dinner (takeout bento platter) will

be offered.

*This event is free to attend.

Venue

Osaka

University Hall, Toyonaka Campus, Osaka University

Dates and Times

Monday, June 15 –

17:30~19:00 (Application Deadline: Friday, June 12 – 15:00)

Tuesday, June 16 –

17:30~19:00 (Application Deadline: Monday, June 15 – 15:00)

Thursday, June 18

– 17:30~19:00 (Application Deadline: Wednesday, June 17 – 15:00)

Friday, June 19 –

17:30~19:00 (Application Deadline: Thursday, June 18 – 15:00)

Saturday, June 20

– 17:30~19:00 (Application Deadline: Friday, June 19 – 15:00)

*If too

many applications are received , successful applicants will be chosen by lottery.

To apply

Please apply via

MyHandai (internal use only) or the MyHandai app.

https://my.osaka-u.ac.jp/admin/edu/welcome_handai/view

For more details, click here. (file in Japanese)

Fonte/Source: https://www.osaka-u.ac.jp/en/news/event/2020/06/0901