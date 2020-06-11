WELCOME TO OU! SOCIAL EVENT FOR INCOMING OU FRESHMEN LIVING ALONE

(AGENPARL) – OSAKA (JAPAN), gio 11 giugno 2020
Osaka University will be holding an event for incoming
college freshmen living on their own!
It’s been over 2 months
since new OU students began their studies in April, and yet, most haven’t had an opportunity to come to campus. Quite
a few students
don’t really feel like they’ve become OU students
just yet.
Some new students have even left their families and hometowns to attend OU while living alone, which can make them feel especially uneasy.
Osaka University will do its best to
make up for the delay of these past 2 months.
If you:
- Want to make friends because online school feels a bit isolating,
- Want to know what OU’s campuses are like,
- Or you just want to try some of the food on campus
Then this event is for you!
We hope that incoming freshmen who are living alone, such as in an apartment or dormitory, will come and join us.
(For those of you commuting from home, don’t worry! We’ll be holding an event for you in the near future.)
Note: This event will be held in Japanese.
Schedule
- Introduction to OU
- Campus Introduction
- Introduction to
Osaka
City and Osaka Prefecture
- Social
gathering by school
- …and more!
Dinner (takeout bento platter)
will
be offered.
*This event is free to attend.
Venue
Osaka
University Hall, Toyonaka Campus, Osaka University
Dates and Times
Monday, June 15 –
17:30~19:00 (Application Deadline: Friday, June 12 – 15:00)
Tuesday, June 16 –
17:30~19:00 (Application Deadline: Monday, June 15 – 15:00)
Thursday, June 18
– 17:30~19:00 (Application Deadline: Wednesday, June 17 – 15:00)
Friday, June 19 –
17:30~19:00 (Application Deadline: Thursday, June 18 – 15:00)
Saturday, June 20
– 17:30~19:00 (Application Deadline: Friday, June 19 – 15:00)
*If too
many applications are received
, successful applicants will be chosen by lottery.
To apply
Please apply via
MyHandai (internal use only) or the MyHandai app.
https://my.osaka-u.ac.jp/admin/edu/welcome_handai/view
For more details, click here. (file in Japanese)
