(AGENPARL) – ORLANDO (FLORIDA), ven 11 giugno 2021 Now introducing, Disney Imagination Campus! Through imagination powered learning, we believe that new perspectives, creative thinking, fearless exploration and unfettered wonder can lead to amazing things. Our vision is to inspire the next generation of creative thinkers and doers (and the next)! We believe that imagination and creativity should be part of every student’s educational experience.



Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DisneyParks/~3/95nDMfRxdFI/