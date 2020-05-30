sabato, Maggio 30, 2020
Breaking News

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL PRESIDENTE DELLA CONSOB PAOLO SAVONA, DEL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DELLA PRESIDENTE SUI CONSULENTI DELLA COMMISSIONE –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DI RAPPRESENTANTI DELL’ISTAT IN RELAZIONE ALL’AFFARE ASSEGNATO…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE MISURE PER FAR FRONTE ALLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLA RIAPERTURA IN SICUREZZA DELLE SCUOLE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – ORGANIZZAZIONE DELLA DISCUSSIONE DELLA QUESTIONE DI FIDUCIA SUL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SUL 40° ANNIVERSARIO DELL’OMICIDIO DI WALTER TOBAGI –…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE, AI SENSI DELL’ARTICOLO 31, COMMA 3, DELLA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SUI NEGOZIATI PER L’AVVIO DI FONDI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – QUESTION TIME SULLE MODALITà DI SVOLGIMENTO DELL’ESAME DI…

Agenparl

WELCOME OUR SUMMER 2020 POLICY INTERN

by Redazione01

(AGENPARL) – TOLEDO (OHIO), sab 30 maggio 2020

We’re pleased to announce that Alexis Muscat returns to Creative Commons (CC) as our Legal and Policy Intern this summer. Over the next 10 weeks, Alexis will work closely with our Open Policy Manager, Brigitte Vézina on law and policy research projects that support our mission and community. We can’t wait to get started! 

Meet Alexis!

Headshot of Alexis Muscat
Photo credit: Eric McKelvie

I am entering the third and final year of my law (JD) degree at Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. I have always been interested in the idea of storytelling. I have an honours BA in English Literature, and have worked in public relations and communications for a number of years prior to entering law school. My interest in intellectual property law, particularly copyright, comes from a desire to learn about how law and policy influence storytelling, sharing and communication. I love to read, take care of my house plants, watch movies, and hike.

My research this summer will focus on the intersections between traditional cultural expression issues and Creative Commons licenses and tools. I will be looking at the policies and practices of cultural institutions with regard to online access, sharing and use of the traditional cultural expressions in their collections. I will also be considering the concept of the public domain in relation to rights and interests in traditional cultural expressions.

Keep an eye on our blog to stay updated on Alexis’s research outcomes towards the end of July. 

 

The post Welcome Our Summer 2020 Policy Intern appeared first on Creative Commons.

Fonte/Source: https://creativecommons.org/2020/05/21/welcome-our-summer-2020-policy-intern/

Post collegati

WELCOME OUR INTERNS FROM GOOGLE SUMMER OF CODE AND OUTREACHY!

Redazione

COPYRIGHT LAW MUST ENABLE MUSEUMS TO FULFILL THEIR MISSION

Redazione

AN UPDATE ON THE (REVISED) CC GLOBAL SUMMIT

Redazione

FROM HISTORIC IMAGES TO GALACTIC DATASETS: A LOOK AT NASA’S MISSION TO BE OPEN

Redazione

GRANT FOR THE WEB’S CALL FOR PROPOSALS IS OPEN NOW

Redazione

WELCOME OUR SUMMER 2020 POLICY INTERN

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More