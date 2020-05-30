WELCOME OUR SUMMER 2020 POLICY INTERN

(AGENPARL) – TOLEDO (OHIO), sab 30 maggio 2020

We’re pleased to announce that Alexis Muscat returns to Creative Commons (CC) as our Legal and Policy Intern this summer. Over the next 10 weeks, Alexis will work closely with our Open Policy Manager, Brigitte Vézina on law and policy research projects that support our mission and community. We can’t wait to get started!

Meet Alexis!

I am entering the third and final year of my law (JD) degree at Schulich School of Law at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. I have always been interested in the idea of storytelling. I have an honours BA in English Literature, and have worked in public relations and communications for a number of years prior to entering law school. My interest in intellectual property law, particularly copyright, comes from a desire to learn about how law and policy influence storytelling, sharing and communication. I love to read, take care of my house plants, watch movies, and hike.

My research this summer will focus on the intersections between traditional cultural expression issues and Creative Commons licenses and tools. I will be looking at the policies and practices of cultural institutions with regard to online access, sharing and use of the traditional cultural expressions in their collections. I will also be considering the concept of the public domain in relation to rights and interests in traditional cultural expressions.

Keep an eye on our blog to stay updated on Alexis’s research outcomes towards the end of July.

