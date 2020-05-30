WELCOME OUR INTERNS FROM GOOGLE SUMMER OF CODE AND OUTREACHY!

(AGENPARL) – TOLEDO (OHIO), sab 30 maggio 2020

We’re pleased to announce the selection of our mid-year 2020 interns from Google Summer of Code (GSoC) and Outreachy! Both of these programs aim to support students and early career professionals as they venture into open source software development.

Over the next three months, these interns will work with members of the Creative Commons’ team on projects that support our mission and community. We can’t wait to get started!

Meet our interns!

Dhruvi Anand Butti (Outreachy)

I am Dhruvi, a third-year undergrad from IIIT Surat. I beautify things and even break them. I am very much into user experience as a concept and I would love to excel in that area. I have worked on JavaScript and it’s various frameworks, I am comfortable with various designing tools and I look forward to learning more on my journey. I love cooking, watching movies, trying, and reading about different cuisines.

Dhruvi will work on converting CC’s websites to our new design system, Vocabulary, starting with CC Open Source. See the new designs here. Dhruvi will be mentored by CC’s Web Developer Hugo Solar and previous GSoC intern Dhruv Bhanushali. You can follow the progress of this project through the GitHub repo and #cc-developers channel on our Slack community.

Ayan Choudhary (GSoC)

Hello, I am Ayan Choudhary, an electrical engineering undergrad at IIT Roorkee. I have been involved with coding quite heavily for the past couple of years which is one of my numerous hobbies. Some of the sectors which really fascinate me include network security, blockchain, and data science. Apart from this I love reading and painting and am quite interested in PC gaming and binge-watching online shows.

Ayan will be working on adding internationalization to CC Search, which means the CC Search interface will be easily translatable and thus, available in multiple languages. Ayan will also work on improving accessibility for all users to CC Search. Ayan will be mentored by CC’s Front End Engineer Breno Ferreira and Open Source Community Coordinator Ari Madian. You can follow the progress of this project through the GitHub repo and #cc-search channel on our Slack community.

K S Srinidhi Krishna (GSoC)

I am Srinidhi Krishna, a computer science undergraduate student from Govt Model Engineering College, in India. My field of interest is in data science and have experience working with data analytics and data quality checking on a small scale. I also have experience in writing automation scripts in Python. I spend my free time watching TV series and movies, and like listening to music. I’m also part of the university cricket team and love swimming.

Srinidhi will work on adding new sources to the CC Catalog, which in turn will make them show up in the CC Catalog API and CC Search. Sources are tracked here. He may also work on some infrastructural improvements to the CC Catalog, as well as add audio sources. Srinidhi will be mentored by CC’s Data Engineer Brent Moran and Director of Engineering Kriti Godey. You can follow the progress of this project through the GitHub repo and #cc-dev-catalog channel on our Slack community.

Mayank Nader (GSoC)

I am Mayank Nader, a junior computer science student from India. Currently, my main area of interest is Python scripting, JavaScript development, backend, and API development. I have also recently grown interested in algorithms and data structures and have therefore started to do some competitive programming. apart from that, I like listening to music and watching movies, documentaries, and tv shows. I am very much inspired by open source and try to contribute whenever I can.

Mayank is a returning GSoC intern from last year and will work on extending the CC Search browser extension to have even more features, including adding related images and image tags, and caching and organizing bookmarks better. Additionally, he will be updating the extension UI to use CC’s design system, Vocabulary, and extending the supported browsers to Microsoft Edge in addition to currently supported Chrome, Firefox, and Opera. Mayank will be mentored by CC’s Software Engineer Alden Page and Director of Engineering Kriti Godey. You can follow the progress of this project through the GitHub repo and #cc-dev-browser-extension channel on our Slack community.

Charini Nanayakkara (GSoC)

I am a third-year Ph.D. student from the Australian National University, where my research area of focus is record linkage. I experiment on novel algorithms that can improve the quality of linking records, whereas I extensively use Python and related data analytics libraries for algorithm implementation. Prior to starting my Ph.D. I was employed as a software engineer at the WSO2 Sri Lanka branch for two years where I did open source development in Java. I have a first-class honors BSc degree in Computer Science from the University of Colombo School of Computing (UCSC) in Sri Lanka. Reading, playing the organ, and exploring Buddhism are few things I like to do in my free time. I recently resumed taking piano lessons after several years and started following a program customized for amateur runners. I am excited to be part of GSoC 2020!

Charini will work on adding new sources and making infrastructural improvements to the CC Catalog alongside Srinidhi. Charini will also be mentored by CC’s Data Engineer Brent Moran and Director of Engineering Kriti Godey. You can follow the progress of this project through the GitHub repo and #cc-dev-catalog channel on our Slack community.

Subham Sahu (GSoC)

I am Subham Sahu, an undergraduate student at IIT Ropar. As an electrical engineering student, I am fortunate to have exposure to domains related to both circuits and programming and developed interests in both. I love problem-solving, and I am familiar with mobile app development in Flutter, and web development in NodeJS and Django. I have worked on many projects which include pipeline enabled RISC V web simulator, a mobile application which automates the filling of bank forms efficiently and a twitter sentiment analysis model using deep learning. I am fond of discussions and love constructive debates on practically every topic.

Subham will be working to add more features to The Linked Commons (previous blog post), including better ways to search for specific data, better metrics, and key takeaways, as well as general improvements to the user experience and code. Subham will be mentored by CC’s Data Engineer Brent Moran and previous GSoC intern Maria Belen Guaranda. You can follow the progress of this project through the GitHub repo and #cc-dev-cc-catalog-viz channel on our Slack community.

Krystle Salazar (Outreachy)

I am Krystle Salazar, a computer scientist and software developer from Venezuela. Mostly focused on web technologies, data modeling, and more recently on open-source software. I consider myself a curious person and avid learner, who wants to make a positive impact in the world. Apart from code, I like to watch anime, reading, chocolate, and dogs. I am happy to have this opportunity to work with CC and aim to share my learning of the process.

Krystle will work on modernizing CC’s Legal Database with a new backend and integrating CC’s design system, Vocabulary, on the frontend. This will improve workflow and user experience for both CC’s internal team and for the public. Krystle will be mentored by CC’s Director of Engineering Kriti Godey and Core Systems Manager Timid Robot Zehta. You can follow the progress of this project through the GitHub repo and #cc-dev-legal-database channel on our Slack community.

