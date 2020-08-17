lunedì, Agosto 17, 2020
Breaking News

THE BUREAU OF OVERSEAS BUILDINGS OPERATIONS ANNOUNCES THE 2020 INDUSTRY ADVISORY GROUP…

THE BUREAU OF OVERSEAS BUILDINGS OPERATIONS ANNOUNCES THE 2020 INDUSTRY ADVISORY GROUP…

LIBANO, BéCHARA RAï CHIEDE VOTO ANTICIPATO E NEUTRALITà ATTIVA

MISE, MID, MIUR: AL VIA BANDO SUI POLI EUROPEI DI INNOVAZIONE DIGITALE

CALL FOR FOUNDING MEMBERS: EUROPEAN PARTNERSHIP ON RAIL RESEARCH AND INNOVATION

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO BASTONA LE DISCOTECHE MA TOLLERA I RAVE PARTY…

LA VICINANZA DEL PAPA AL BRASILE FERITO DALLA PANDEMIA

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

CALL FOR EXPRESSION OF INTEREST : EEAS-DELKENN-ADMIN-SER-2020-001 ARCHITECTURAL & ENGINEERING SERVICES –…

FINANCIAL SANCTIONS AND VISA RESTRICTIONS AGAINST UGANDAN INDIVIDUALS INVOLVED IN CORRUPT ADOPTION…

Agenparl

WEIGHING UP THE RISKS: SCHOOL CLOSURE AND REOPENING UNDER COVID-19

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – BETHESDA (MARYLAND), lun 17 agosto 2020 Source: Alliance for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action. Published: 7/16/2020.
This 15-page report presents a balanced analysis to inform decisions based on holistic child well-being as to when and why to reopen schools. This paper is meant to help decision-makers frame a holistic analysis of school closure on the well-being of children and young people, and to consider the safe reopening of schools.
(PDF)

Fonte/Source: https://disasterinfo.nlm.nih.gov/search/id:23437

Post collegati

HYBRID PROJECTION METHODS WITH RECYCLING FOR LARGE-SCALE INVERSE PROBLEMS

Redazione

NEWS AND UPDATES – INTERAGENCY ISSUES ADVISORY ON USE OF TECHNOLOGY TO DETECT AND MITIGATE UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS

Redazione

TWO MONUMENTAL SCULPTURES WELCOME VISITORS BACK TO THE HIRSHHORN SCULPTURE GARDEN

Redazione

MOH LAUNCHES NEW BLOOD DONATION VEHICLES

Redazione

FILE NUMBER: 1206-EX-ST-2020, CALLSIGN: WQ9XLT

Redazione

STF VAI DISCUTIR POSSIBILIDADE DE REDUçãO DE JORNADA PARA SERVIDOR QUE TENHA FILHO COM DEFICIêNCIA

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More