(AGENPARL) – gio 05 agosto 2021 HSE’s Weekly Digest e-bulletin: 5 August 2021 []

[HSE Header logo small]

Weekly Digest eBulletin

Welcome to the HSE Weekly Digest eBulletin

Issued: 5 August 2021

This week’s edition contains information on COVID-19 spot checks and inspections that will continue after some coronavirus restrictions are removed.

We also cover remaining control measures, including having adequate ventilation in your workplace. We provide a link to a new video that sets out the key advice on using ventilation to help tackle COVID-19, as well as links to the latest information on the continuing removal of restrictions in Wales and Scotland.

In addition, there is guidance on managing drug and alcohol use in the workplace, details of recent enforcement prosecutions and links to our latest job vacancies.

HSE is continuing to carry out spot checks and inspections on all types of businesses in all areas to support employers and ensure they are working safely to reduce the risk of coronavirus transmission.

If you receive a call, It is important that you act upon it.

—————————————————————

On 19 July most coronavirus restrictions were removed in England and UK government social distancing guidance no longer applies.

You must still control the risks and review and update your risk assessment.

You should make sure the measures identified by your risk assessment take account of the public health regulations and guidance for the nation you are working in. Please refer to your relevant guidance:

—————————————————————

Do you know how to manage drug and alcohol misuse at work?

Employers have a legal duty to protect employees’ health, safety and welfare. Understanding the signs of drug and alcohol misuse (or abuse) will help you manage health and safety risk in your workplace.

—————————————————————

Egger (UK) Limited has been fined £910,000 after a self-employed lorry driver was killed making a routine delivery of recycled wood.

The driver was struck by a wheeled shovel loader operating in the yard, while standing on open ground at the rear of the trailer of his articulated vehicle. An investigation by HSE revealed that the company’s risk assessments for workplace transport were not suitable or sufficient.

Other recent enforcement news includes:

—————————————————————

There are a range of upcoming virtual events, training, conferences and webinars organised by HSE or where HSE has significant involvement.

Upcoming highlights include:

(21 September, 1-day online course)

(29 September, 1-day HSE and SOM online conference)

(19-20 October, 1-day online course over 2 days)

—————————————————————

Develop a career at HSE and help to protect lives and livelihoods.

For details of the highlighted opportunities, follow the links below:

(closes 9 August)

(closes 22 August)

(closes 22 August)

You can get all the latest news and updates from HSE across a range of industries and topics.

Subscriber services:

Health and Safety Executive – 5N1 Redgrave Court, Merton Road, Bootle, Merseyside L20 7HS

🔊 Listen to this