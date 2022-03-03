(AGENPARL) – gio 03 marzo 2022 This week’s news and updates about health and safety at work []

[HSE Header logo small]

Weekly Digest eBulletin

HSE Weekly Digest eBulletin

Issued: 3 March 2022

This week’s edition contains links to advice and resources that will help you reduce the risks of electrical injury at work. We also have details of the latest safety notice issued by HSE.

In addition, there is information on how to access our digital musculoskeletal (MSD) assessment tools, and news of recent enforcement prosecutions. You can also find links to our latest job vacancies.

A company has been fined £1.5m after an electrician died in a fall of approximately 8 metres.

The electrician was repairing wiring that had been causing a short circuit on the lifting equipment of a large overhead gantry crane. As he walked along the overhead crane’s walkway, an access panel gave way beneath his feet, causing him to fall through to the ground below.

An investigation by HSE found that the company had failed to maintain the crane walkway’s access panels, which had been used to replace lighting fittings some months earlier.

Other recent enforcement news includes:

—————————————————————

Electricity is a part of everyday life, but it can kill or severely injure people and cause damage to property.

—————————————————————

HSE has issued a safety notice about the maintenance of industrial uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems.

HSE has recently carried out several investigations into dangerous occurrences that resulted from a failure of industrial UPS systems at onshore major hazard establishments.

The failure of these industrial UPS systems typically resulted in a loss of power to industrial control systems, emergency shutdown systems and emergency mitigation systems.

The HSE investigations identified in all cases that the original equipment manufacturer’s maintenance instructions did not provide adequate information to allow the continued safe and reliable operation of the industrial UPS systems before the incident.

—————————————————————

The assessment part of HSE’s digital MSD tools are now available to use free of charge.

They have a logical step-by-step approach and will save your assessors considerable time in populating the results manually.

Employers and safety representatives can use these tools to easily assess the risks posed by physical, strenuous activities. The assessor can then understand, interpret, categorise, and communicate the level of risk. You can access the tools by following the below links:

—————————————————————

Join our team here at HSE and help to protect lives and livelihoods.

We currently have a wide range of exciting opportunities. For details of selected posts, follow the links below:

closes 13 March

closes 20 March

closes 20 March; 4 posts available

You can get all the latest news and updates from HSE across a range of industries and topics.

Subscriber services:

Health and Safety Executive – 5N1 Redgrave Court, Merton Road, Bootle, Merseyside L20 7HS