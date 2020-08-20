WEEKLY DIGEST: ALL THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS HEALTH AND SAFETY NEWS

(AGENPARL) – gio 20 agosto 2020 HSE’s Weekly Digest e-bulletin: 19 August 2020

This week’s digest contains the latest health and safety news and advice on coronavirus (COVID-19).

We have information and guidance on home working safely with display screen equipment, and a chance to help improve the HSE website. There are also links to details of recent enforcement activity and details of current job vacancies.

For all the latest updates visit our website.

COVID updates and guidance

HSE has published a range of coronavirus-related guidance and information, which you may find useful.

It includes:

HSE's role in test and trace

Find out about HSE's role in support of the public health bodies which lead on schemes to identify outbreaks of COVID-19.

Hand sanitisers and surface disinfectants

How to use, manufacture and supply hand sanitiser and disinfectant products for the workplace.

Risk assessment

Get help with assessing risk and making your workplace COVID-secure

For all the latest information and advice visit our coronavirus microsite.

wfh [ https://www.hse.gov.uk/toolbox/workers/home.htm?utm_source=govdelivery&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=coronavirus&utm_term=dse-image&utm_content=digest-19-aug-20 ]

If you have staff working at home, you must still manage the risks to their health from display screen equipment (DSE).

We have specific DSE advice for those employees who are:

Long-term home working

Employers have the same health and safety responsibilities for employees working from home as for any other employees.

Find more advice here.

Latest enforcement activity

A building contractor has been fined following an incident where a self-employed subcontractor fell 15 feet from a youngman board which had been used to create a temporary platform.

He sustained multiple fractures and a brain injury. Read the full press release here.

Other recent prosecutions have included:

Company fined after causing a high-pressure gas leak near to the M73 and M8 motorways

