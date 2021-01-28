giovedì, Gennaio 28, 2021
WEEKLY DEATHS CALENDAR WEEK 2/2021 (PRELIMINARY RESULTS)

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WIEN (AUSTRIA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Press release: 12.425-016/21

Vienna, 2021-01-28
– According to preliminary results by Statistics Austria, 1 941 people
died in Austria in calendar week 2 (from 11 to 17 January 2021). This
is 5.3% more than the five-year average (2016–2020) for the same calendar
week. About the same number of people (1 944) died in the previous week
(calendar week 1, from 4 to 10 January 2021).

“In the second week of 2021, the number of deceased
persons decreased for the sixth week in row. However, compared to the
previous week, the decrease was only minor. Excess mortality as measured
by the average of the same week in the previous five years declined
from 8.5% in the first to 5.3% in the second calendar week, while it
was still 59% at its peak in the 49th
week of 2020″, says Statistics Austria Director
General Tobias Thomas.

Further information on deaths
can be found on our website, where an interactive web application – the
Atlas of Deaths – also graphically illustrates the development
and regional distribution. Detailed results can be found in Statistics
Austria’s open data repository.

For more detailed information, please refer to the German
version.

Fonte/Source: http://www.statistik.at/web_en/press/125246.html

