WEEKLY DEATHS CALENDAR WEEK 2/2021 (PRELIMINARY RESULTS)

(AGENPARL) – WIEN (AUSTRIA), gio 28 gennaio 2021

Press release: 12.425-016/21

Vienna, 2021-01-28

– According to preliminary results by Statistics Austria, 1 941 people

died in Austria in calendar week 2 (from 11 to 17 January 2021). This

is 5.3% more than the five-year average (2016–2020) for the same calendar

week. About the same number of people (1 944) died in the previous week

(calendar week 1, from 4 to 10 January 2021).

“In the second week of 2021, the number of deceased

persons decreased for the sixth week in row. However, compared to the

previous week, the decrease was only minor. Excess mortality as measured

by the average of the same week in the previous five years declined

from 8.5% in the first to 5.3% in the second calendar week, while it

was still 59% at its peak in the 49th

week of 2020″, says Statistics Austria Director

General Tobias Thomas.

Further information on deaths

can be found on our website, where an interactive web application – the

Atlas of Deaths – also graphically illustrates the development

and regional distribution. Detailed results can be found in Statistics

Austria’s open data repository.

For more detailed information, please refer to the German

version.

© STATISTICS AUSTRIA,

Last Changed 28.01.2021

Fonte/Source: http://www.statistik.at/web_en/press/125246.html