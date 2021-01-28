WEEKLY DEATHS CALENDAR WEEK 2/2021 (PRELIMINARY RESULTS)

(AGENPARL) – WIEN (AUSTRIA), gio 28 gennaio 2021
Vienna, 2021-01-28
– According to preliminary results by Statistics Austria, 1 941 people
died in Austria in calendar week 2 (from 11 to 17 January 2021). This
is 5.3% more than the five-year average (2016–2020) for the same calendar
week. About the same number of people (1 944) died in the previous week
(calendar week 1, from 4 to 10 January 2021).
“In the second week of 2021, the number of deceased
persons decreased for the sixth week in row. However, compared to the
previous week, the decrease was only minor. Excess mortality as measured
by the average of the same week in the previous five years declined
from 8.5% in the first to 5.3% in the second calendar week, while it
was still 59% at its peak in the 49th
week of 2020″, says Statistics Austria Director
General Tobias Thomas.
