WEEKLY COVID-19 UPDATE: DPH CONTINUES TO ANNOUNCE NEW CASES, RECOVERIES, AND DEATHS; DECLINE IN HOSPITALIZATIONS

DOVER (July 31, 2020) – The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is providing an update on the most recent statistics related to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Delaware, as of 6 p.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020.

A total of 14,788 positive cases of COVID-19 among Delaware residents have been reported to DPH since March 11, 2020, including 8,179 individuals who are considered recovered. In addition, 46 individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 in Delaware down from 55 reported as of last Friday’s update. Eleven of the hospitalized persons are critically ill.

The Division of Public Health has recently shifted to providing a seven-day average of the percentage of persons who tested positive rather than a five-day rolling average. The seven-day average remained the same from 4.3% as of July 23 to 4.3% as of Thursday, July 30.

A total of 585 Delawareans have passed away due to complications from COVID-19. The state reported seven additional deaths since last week’s update. Three deaths were identified through ongoing reviews of death certificate records, leaving four deaths which actually occurred in the past week. The total number of individuals who have died from COVID-19 ranged in age from 21 to 104 years old. Of those who have died, 313 were females and 272 were males. A total of 287 individuals were from New Castle County, 107 were from Kent County, and 191 were from Sussex County.

To protect personal health information, DPH will not confirm specific information about any individual case, even if other persons or entities disclose it independently.

Additional Updates:

On June 19, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advised consumers not to use any hand sanitizers manufactured by “Eskbiochem SA de CV” in Mexico, because of the potential presence of methanol, a toxic alcohol that can cause blindness and/or death when swallowed or possibly absorbed through the skin. Since then, the FDA has identified several more alcohol-based hand sanitizers or rubs that contain methanol and is working with manufacturers and distributors on a voluntary recall of these products: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol.

Adverse health effects related to methanol poisoning can include the following:

• Headache

• Blurred vision

• Nausea

• Vomiting

• Abdominal pain

• Loss of coordination

• Decreased level of consciousness

• Visual impairment or blindness

• Death

New Curative Inc. Text Service – Beginning this week, those tested through Delaware’s community saliva-based testing events, will be able to receive results via text as well as email when an email address is provided. This enhanced service from Curative Inc. will reduce the time for those who do not provide an email address when registering, to receive their test results.

Additional COVID-19 cases to be added to My Healthy Community: Over the weekend, those viewing Delaware COVID-19 statistics will notice what may appear to be a cumulative increase of 20 new positive cases. These cases were identified through late submissions of lab reports this week. The positive cases occurred between the second week in July and this week. While the cumulative number of positive cases will rise by 20 either Saturday or Sunday, they did not all occur in one day.

Delaware COVID-19 data:

The latest Delaware COVID-19 case statistics* cumulatively since March 11, provided as of 6 p.m., Thursday, July 30, include:

• 14,788 total positive cases

• New Castle County cases: 6,794

• Kent County cases: 2,167

• Sussex County cases: 5,608

• Unknown County: 219

• Females: 8,162; Males: 6,602; Unknown Sex: 24

• Age range: 0 to 104

• Currently hospitalized: 46; Critically ill: 11 (This data represents individuals currently hospitalized in a Delaware hospital regardless of residence, and is not cumulative.)

• Delawareans recovered: 8,179

• 166,259 negative cases**

*Data are provisional and subject to change.

**Data on negative cases are preliminary, based on negative results reported to DPH by state and commercial laboratories performing analysis.

CDC recently updated its guidance related to discontinuation of self-isolation, therefore DPH has updated its guidance related to recovery. Generally, Delaware is now considering patients recovered after at least 24 hours have passed since the resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and/or improvement in symptoms, and at least 10 days have passed since symptoms first appeared. Individuals who tested positive who have not had any symptoms are considered recovered after at least 10 days have passed since the date of their first positive COVID-19 test with no subsequent illness.

Long-term Care Statistics:

Information related to positive cases and deaths among residents at long-term care facilities will be updated weekly each Friday, using information reported as of 6 p.m. Thursday. There have been a total of 1,193 positive COVID-19 cases cumulatively involving long-term care residents, and 361 residents of Delaware long-term care facilities have died from complications related to COVID-19. Note: The total number of deaths among long-term care residents was updated since last Friday to account for five additional individuals who were since identified as residents of long-term care facilities.

The locations and number of deaths involving residents of long-term care facilities are:

• Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation and Health Center, Millsboro (17)

• Brackenville Center, Genesis Healthcare, Hockessin (17)

• Brandywine Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wilmington (34)

• Brandywine Living at Seaside Pointe, Rehoboth Beach (2)

• Cadia Healthcare Broadmeadow, Middletown (10)

• Cadia Healthcare Capitol, Dover (12)

• Cadia Healthcare Renaissance, Millsboro (6)

• Cadia Healthcare North Wilmington/Silverside, Wilmington (4)

• Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill, Smyrna (11)

• Governor Bacon Health Center, Delaware City (1)

• HarborChase of Wilmington, Wilmington (4)

• Harbor Healthcare and Rehabilitation, Lewes (20)

• Harrison House Senior Living, Georgetown (40)

• Hillside Center, Wilmington (3)

• Little Sisters of the Poor, Newark (11)

• ManorCare Health Services, Wilmington (13)

• ManorCare Health Services, Pike Creek (20)

• Methodist Country House, Wilmington (4)

• Millcroft, Newark (2)

• Milford Center, Genesis Healthcare, Milford (35)

• New Castle Health and Rehabilitation Center, New Castle (11)

• Newark Manor Nursing Home, Newark (11)

• Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Wilmington (26)

• Pinnacle Rehabilitation and Health Center, Smyrna (24)

• Regal Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Hockessin (5)

• Summit Assisted Living, Hockessin (3)

• Sunrise Assisted Living, Wilmington (2)

• Westminster Village, Dover (7)

• Six other New Castle County long-term care facilities (1 death at each facility)

Additional demographic data on COVID-19 cases and deaths, including race/ethnicity, more age-specific data and rates information by ZIP code, can be found on the Division of Public Health’s My Healthy Community data portal at de.gov/healthycommunity.

If you are sick with any of the following symptoms, stay home: fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, muscle aches, fatigue, chills, shaking with chills, loss of smell or taste, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, or headache or congestion or runny nose without a known cause such as allergies. Other symptoms such as abdominal pain or lack of appetite have been identified as potential symptoms related to COVID-19 and may prompt further screening, action or investigation by a primary care provider. If you are sick and need essential supplies, ask someone else to go to the grocery store or the pharmacy to get what you need.

If you believe you have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, or have symptoms of illness, make sure to distance yourself from others, particularly vulnerable populations. Older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions – including serious heart conditions, chronic lung conditions, including moderate to severe asthma, severe obesity and those who are immunocompromised, including through cancer treatment – may have a higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

Individuals who have complaints about individuals violating public gathering restrictions should contact state or local law enforcement. Concerns that a business may be violating operating restrictions should be directed to: <a Questions related to business re-openings or operations as businesses reopen should go to <a

Individuals with questions about COVID-19 should call Delaware 2-1-1, individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing can text their ZIP code to 898-211, or email <a Hours of operation are 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Medically related questions regarding testing, symptoms, and health-related guidance can be submitted by email at <a Questions regarding unemployment claims should be emailed to: <a

In addition, DPH asks any Delaware health care, long-term care, residential, or other high-risk facility with questions or concerns to email: <a or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.

DPH will continue to update the public as more information becomes available. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

