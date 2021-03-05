(AGENPARL) – ven 05 marzo 2021 Image



MEDIA RELEASE

Communications

Réf. DC 018(2021)

Week in brief 8-14 March 2021

Implementing ECHR judgments

And also…

9 March, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 12 judgments concerning Lithuania, the Republic of Moldova, Romania, Russia, Spain, and Turkey.

Jadranka Joksimović, Minister of European Integration of Serbia Ambassador Sem Fabrizi, Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Serbia, as well as Pilar Morales and Tobias Flessenkemper representing Council of Europe will give introductory remarks. Maja Popović, Minister of Justice of Serbia and Gordana Čomić, Minister of Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue of Serbia will deliver keynote speeches at the event.

11 March, Reggio Emilia (Italy) and online – The Municipalities of Reggio Emilia, of Novellara and Mondinsieme Foundation will hold a press conference to present the Handbook “Valuing religious communities as key actors of social cohesion”.

11 March, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 60 judgments and/or decisions concerning Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Estonia, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Malta, the Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Council of Europe, Media Assistance Unit

______________________

Council of Europe/Conseil de l’Europe, Avenue de l’Europe, Strasbourg, . 67000 France

🔊 Listen to this