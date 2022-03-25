(AGENPARL) – ven 25 marzo 2022 [Image]

MEDIA RELEASE

Communications

Ref. DC 055(2022)

Week in brief 28 March-3 April 2022

Conference of Ministers of Culture

“Creating our future: creativity and cultural heritage as strategic resources for a diverse and democratic Europe”

The conference will examine in depth the challenges and opportunities of digital technologies for European cultural policy, cultural heritage standards and audio-visual practices in two main sessions:

– the consequences of digital technology developments, including Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Council of Europe’s cultural heritage conventions (Granada, Valletta, Faro and Nicosia) also in the pursuit of sustainable development goals;

– the specific challenges posed to creativity, diversity and pluralism by AI developments and global digital players using predictive algorithms within the audio-visual industry, as well as the need to foster cultural diversity and cultural participation in the digital environment and in creative production.

And also…

The event aims to launch the Albanian version of the book “Tell it out!”, produced by European Parents Network, by making it available in 8 public libraries in Tirana, with the support of the Municipality.

The event will bring together the Commissioner for Protection from Discrimination & People’s Advocate regional offices around Albania, the Municipality Council, the State Police, youth & youth centers, women groups and organisations, as well as families, the local LGBTI community and other stakeholders.

State officials and representatives of the Council of Europe and the European Union to make opening remarks.

28-29 March, Gaziantep (Turkey) (Divan Hotel, 10 a.m-5 p.m) – Two roundtable meetings will take place as part of the EU/Council of Europe project on “Supporting the effective implementation of Constitutional Court decisions in the field of fundamental rights. Participants, including high-level representatives of various judicial bodies in Turkey, will discuss issues related to the execution of certain Constitutional Court judgments, including retrials in administrative, criminal and civil proceedings.

29 March, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 16 judgments concerning Armenia, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania, Russia and Turkey.

The speakers include the Italian Minister of Health Roberto Speranza; the Director General of INMP Concetta Mirisola; Special Representative of the Secretary General on Migration and Refugees Leyla Kayacik; the Chair of the CoE Committee on the Rights of the Child Maria-Andriani Kostopoulou and the Rapporteur of the Italian law on Protection of Unaccompanied Migrants (Sandra Zampa).

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and is open to the media.

*All reference to Kosovo, whether to the territory, institutions or population, in this text shall be understood in full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 and without prejudice to the status of Kosovo.

31 March, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 70 judgments and/or decisions concerning Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, France, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

A joint press conference is scheduled in Belgrade on Monday 4 April (place and time to be confirmed).

All times are CET unless indicated otherwise.

Council of Europe, Media Assistance Unit

Council of Europe/Conseil de l’Europe, Avenue de l’Europe, Strasbourg, . 67000 France