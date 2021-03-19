(AGENPARL) – ven 19 marzo 2021 Image



Week in brief 22-28 March 2021

Session of the Congress – first part

In addition, the Congress will consider a report on “Ensuring the respect of the European Charter on Local Self-Government in major crisis situations” and exchange views with German Minister of State for Europe, Michael Roth, on the priorities and activities of the German Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe.

Word Forum of Democracy: inequality, democracy and climate change on the menu in March

Two events will be held online:

Presentation of the conclusions 2020 of the European Committee of Social Rights relating to employment, training and equal opportunities

– the right to work (Article 1);

– the right to vocational guidance (Article 9);

– the right to vocational training (Article 10);

– the right of persons with disabilities to independence, social integration and participation in the life of the community (Article 15);

– the right to engage in a gainful occupation in the territory of other Parties (Article 18);

– the right to equal opportunities between women and men (Article 20);

– the right to protection in cases of termination of employment (Article 24);

– the right of workers to the protection of their claims in the event of the insolvency of their employer (Article 25).

The reports relate to incriminations provided for in the Criminal Law Convention on Corruption (Denmark, Switzerland); prevention of corruption in respect of MPs, judges and prosecutors (Belgium, Georgia, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Spain, Switzerland, USA), and preventing corruption and promoting integrity in central governments (top executive functions) and law enforcement agencies (Estonia, Malta, the Netherlands, North Macedonia, Poland, Sweden, UK).

23 March, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 2 judgments concerning Russia and Spain.

Đorđe Radulović, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro; Audrone Urbonaviciute, Deputy Head of Co-operation of the Delegation of the European Union to Montenegro; and Council of Europe representatives will give introductory remarks.

Vladimir Leposavić, Minister of Justice, Human and Minority Rights of Montenegro, Sergej Sekulović, Minister of Interior, Tamara Srzentić, Minister of Public Administration, Digital Society and Media and Vesna Bratić, Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Montenegro are expected to deliver keynote speeches at the event.

25 March, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 17 judgments and/or decisions concerning Croatia, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, Malta, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine.

