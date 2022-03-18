(AGENPARL) – ven 18 marzo 2022 [Image]

Week in brief 21-27 March 2022

Session of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities: situation in Ukraine; local democracy in Europe; fake news and violence against mayors

Presentation of the conclusions 2021 of the European Committee of Social Rights relating to health, social security and social protection

– the right to safe and healthy working conditions (Article 3),

– the right to protection of health (Article 11),

– the right to social security (Article 12),

– the right to social and medical assistance (Article 13),

– the right to benefit from social welfare services (Article 14),

– the right of elderly persons to social protection (Article 23/ Article 4 of the 1988 Additional Protocol),

– the right to protection against poverty and social exclusion (Article 30).

And also…

Bojan Božović, State Secretary, Ministry of Justice, Human and Minority Rights; Snežana Mijušković, Deputy Protector of Human Rights and Freedoms of Montenegro; Igor Tomić, President of the Paralympic Committee of Montenegro; representatives of the Ministry of Education; Friederike Wuenschmann, European Union Delegation to Montenegro; Evgenia Giakoumopoulou, Head of Operations, Council of Europe Programme Office in Podgorica, will give introductory remarks.

Open to media, the event will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held in Montenegrin language.

Opening remarks will be given by Josip Brkić, Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bosnia and Herzegovina; Verena Taylor, Director of the Office of the Directorate General of Programmes of the Council of Europe; and Nicolas Bizel, Head of Operations, Section for Justice and Home Affairs and Public Administration of the Delegation of the European Union to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

21 March, Strasbourg (Palais de l’Europe, 2-3 p.m.) – The youth campaign to revitalise democracy “Democracy here. Democracy now.” will be launched. In these difficult times, this campaign will give a message of unity and commitment to the values that the Council of Europe stands for: democracy, human rights, and the rule of law. Initiated by young people in the Joint Council on Youth, it seeks to encourage youth at local, national, and international level to stand up to the challenges to peace and democracy in Europe.

22 March, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing nine judgments concerning Armenia, Bulgaria, Lithuania, the Republic of Moldova and Russia.

23 March, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will hold a Grand Chamber hearing in the case of Macatė v. Lithuania (9.15 a.m.).

This case concerns a complaint by an author that her children’s book of LGBTI fairy tales was labelled as possibly harmful to children.

24 March, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 14 judgments and/or decisions concerning Azerbaijan, the Czech Republic, France, Georgia, Greece, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Russia and Turkey.

Opening remarks will be given by high-level officials, including Mayor of Tirana Erion Veliaj and the heads of the Council of Europe Office and the European Union Delegation, Jutta Gützkow and Luigi Soreca. Prominent rights activists, artists and athletes will also take part in the launch as “No-Hate Speech” ambassadors.

The event is open to the media and consecutive translation will be provided.

All times are CET unless indicated otherwise.

