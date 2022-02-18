(AGENPARL) – ven 18 febbraio 2022 [Image]

MEDIA RELEASE

Communications

Week in brief 21-27 February 2022

Conference on social resilience and health equity

22 February (online) – A conference on social resilience and health equity will be organised, in the framework of the Italian Presidency of the Committee of Ministers, in order to raise awareness on the importance of human rights protection during public health crises and how to support member states in getting better resilience and preparedness to such crises. The conference will be an opportunity to identify needs to be addressed for the protection of vulnerable groups, including persons having difficulties in accessing healthcare.

22 February, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing ten judgments concerning Armenia, Belgium, Portugal, Romania, and Russia.

23 February, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will hold a Grand Chamber hearing in the case of McCallum v. Italy (9.15 a.m.).

This case concerns the applicant’s requested extradition to the United States of America, where she is wanted as a suspect in the murder of her then husband and the burning of his corpse.

23 February, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will hold a Grand Chamber hearing in the case of Sanchez-Sanchez v. United Kingdom (2.45 p.m.).

This case concerns the applicant’s extradition to the United States, where there is a possibility that he may, if convicted, be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole.

The participants will exchange on key principles of open, inclusive and transparent local government as well as on concrete models to boost democratic innovation through deliberative processes and enhance the quality of local democracy.

The event will bring together representatives of Council of Europe’s Congress, mayors and chairs of local councils, the Association of Municipalities and Cities of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, and the Association of Municipalities and Cities of Republika Srpska.

Media are invited to follow the event on Zoom platform, the link will be sent upon request.

The event will bring together representatives from the Council of Europe Office in Ankara, the Union of Municipalities in Turkey, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the European Union Delegation in Turkey, representatives of the eleven partner municipalities, and other national and international stakeholders, including Roma civil society.

24 February, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 57 judgments and/or decisions concerning Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, France, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Ukraine and the United-Kingdom.

