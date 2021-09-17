(AGENPARL) – ven 17 settembre 2021 [Image]

Week in brief 20-26 September 2021

20th anniversary of the European Day of Languages – 26 September 2021

Protection and promotion of the human rights of intersex and transgender athletes in sports competitions

Prisons and probation: Conference on the impact of the pandemic on mental health and on the increased use of new technologies

20-21 September, Funchal (Portugal) – The annual Council of Europe Conference of Directors of Prison and Probation Services (CDPPS) will address the impact of Covid-19 on the mental health of offenders and staff and on the increased use of new technologies, including artificial intelligence, in prisons and by the probation services during the pandemic. The participants will also discuss the Covid-19 related statistical data collected during the past months and the management of persons accused or convicted of a sexual offence, an issue on which the Council of Europe’s Committee of Ministers is preparing a recommendation to states.

Francisca Van Dunem, Minister of Justice of Portugal, and Ambassador Christian Meuwly, Permanent Representative of Switzerland to the Council of Europe and Chair of the Committee of Ministers Rapporteur Group on legal cooperation, will speak at the opening. Alan Mitchell, President of the Committee for the Prevention of Torture, will deliver the keynote speech.

The event is open to the media. Requests for accreditation should be sent to the press contact below.

And also…

On 20 September, she will participate in the special tribute commemorating the 20th anniversary of 11 September. From 20 to 23 September, she will participate in the high level general debate and hold bilateral meetings.

They will participate in the ceremony of signing the Memoranda of Understanding between the Council of Europe, Ministry of Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue and representatives of 14 cities and municipalities. Representatives from the Ministry of Public Administration and Local Self-government, the European Union Delegation in Serbia, national and international organisations and Roma civil society will also take part in the event.

21 September, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing nine judgments concerning Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Latvia, Serbia, and Turkey.

23 September, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 26 judgments and/or decisions concerning Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, France, Georgia, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Montenegro, Poland, Slovakia and Turkey.

24 September, Ukraine – The 2021 Europe Prize, awarded by the Parliamentary Assembly, will be presented to the city of Khmelnytskyi at a ceremony.

