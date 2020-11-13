(AGENPARL) – ven 13 novembre 2020 Image



MEDIA RELEASE

Communications

Réf. DC 153(2020)



Week in brief 16-22 November 2020

Germany takes over the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers

18 November, Strasbourg – Germany will take over from Greece the Presidency of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe for the next six months.

Greece’s Alternate Foreign Affairs Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will take stock of Greece’s Presidency and hand over to Heiko Maas, German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, who will present the priorities of his country’s Presidency.

World Forum for Democracy – “Can Democracy Save the Environment?”

18 November, Strasbourg – The next World Democracy Forum will be officially launched on 18 November and will mobilise intellectuals, politicians, activists, experts and young people from all over the world for a whole year until the Forum is held in Strasbourg in November 2021.

The launch will take the form of video messages from senior representatives of the Council of Europe, the French Government, the Region Grand Est, the Department of Bas-Rhin and the City of Strasbourg. It will be followed by a round-table discussion, moderated by journalist Alex Taylor, which will kick off the “12 months, one question” campaign focusing on a permanent global debate on the environment around a different theme each month.

Meeting of PACE Standing Committee

The parliamentarians will also hold an exchange of views with the President of the European Court of Human Rights Robert Spano, marking the 70th anniversary of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Other highlights include reports on supporting people with autism and their families, as well as a series of reports on topics related to migration: the rights and obligations of NGOs assisting refugees and migrants, the impact of labour migration on “left-behind” children, and effective guardianship for unaccompanied and separated migrant children. The parliamentarians will also debate a report proposing modifications to the Rules of Procedure to allow the Assembly to hold remote or hybrid meetings in exceptional circumstances.

And also…

17 November, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 8 judgments concerning Bulgaria, Romania, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom.

19 November, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 21 judgments and/or decisions concerning Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Latvia, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania and Ukraine.

Council of Europe, Media Assistance Unit

______________________

Council of Europe/Conseil de l’Europe, Avenue de l’Europe, Strasbourg, . 67000 France

🔊 Listen to this