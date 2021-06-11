(AGENPARL) – ven 11 giugno 2021 [Image]

Week in brief 14-20 June 2021

Session of the Congress – second part

Youth delegates will participate in the debates, as they have been doing since October 2014 in the framework of the “Rejuvenating Politics” initiative. This is in line with the Congress’ commitment to promoting youth participation at local and regional level.

New tools for the management of digital justice on the agenda of the European Commission for the Efficiency of Justice

And also…

14 June, Strasbourg – The CEPEJ will launch the 2nd edition of the Junior Crystal Scales of Justice Prize for Law Students in the Council of Europe member and observer States. The deadline for the submission of applications is 20 November 2021.

15 June, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 21 judgments and/or decisions concerning Armenia, the Republic of Moldova, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine.

15 June, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will be adjudicating the case of Kurt v. Austria at a public hearing (11:30 a.m.).

The case concerned the murder of an eight-year-old boy by his father after previous allegations by the mother of domestic violence.

* All reference to Kosovo, whether to the territory, institutions or population, in this text shall be understood in full compliance with United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 and without prejudice to the status of Kosovo.

16 June, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will hold Grand Chamber hearing in the case B. v. Switzerland by videoconference (10 a.m.).

This case concerns a widower’s pension to which the applicant ceased to be entitled after his younger daughter reached the age of majority. The Federal Law on Old-Age and Survivors’ Insurance provides that entitlement to a widower’s pension ends when the youngest child reaches the age of 18, whereas this is not the case for a widow.

Due to the Covid-19 outbreak and until further notice, the hearings are not currently open to the public. However, all hearings are filmed in full and a video-recording will be available on the Court’s website from 2.30 p.m. on the day of each hearing. After each hearing the Court will begin its deliberations, which will be held in private. Its rulings in the cases will be made at a later stage.

17 June, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 32 judgments and/or decisions concerning Cyprus, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Malta, Poland, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey and Ukraine.

18-21 June, Armenia – A 22-member PACE delegation, led by Georgios Katrougalos will travel to Armenia to observe the conduct of the early parliamentary elections, alongside observers from the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR). The delegation will meet representatives of political parties and coalitions, the Chairperson of the Central Election Commission, as well as representatives of civil society and the media, before observing the ballot on 20 June.

A joint press conference is scheduled in Yerevan on Monday 21 June (place and time to be confirmed).

