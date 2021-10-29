(AGENPARL) – ven 29 ottobre 2021 [Image]

MEDIA RELEASE

Communications

Ref. DC 197(2021)

Week in brief 1-7 November 2021

The event will gather representatives from the Council of Europe Office in Belgrade, Ministry of Human and Minority Rights and Social Dialogue, Ministry of Public Administration and Local Self-government, European Union Delegation in Serbia, representatives from 14 partner cities and municipalities, national and international organisations and Roma civil society.

2 November, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 12 judgments concerning Romania, Russia, and Switzerland.

3 November, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will hold a Grand Chamber hearing in the case L.B. v. Hungary (9.15 a.m.).

This case concerns the tax authorities’ publishing of the applicant’s personal data on the Internet for failure to pay his taxes.

After the hearing the Court will begin its deliberations, which will be held in private. Its ruling in the case will, however, be made at a later stage.

The symposium will be fully open to the press (Room 1, 9.30 a.m.-12.30 p.m.).

Opening remarks will be made by Bojan Marichikj, Minister of Justice of the Republic of North Macedonia; Marjan Spasovski, Director, Directorate for the Execution of Sanctions and Lejla Dervišagić, Head of Operations, Council of Europe Programme Office in Skopje.

4 November, Strasbourg – The European Court of Human Rights will notify in writing 27 judgments and/or decisions concerning Azerbaijan, Albania, Andorra, France, Ireland, Luxembourg, Norway, Romania, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine.

5 November, Madrid (Ministry of Equality, 10 a.m.) – A roundtable will be organised by the Council of Europe and the Ministry of Equality of Spain to discuss the legal and practical situation of trans, intersex and gender-diverse persons with regard to legal gender recognition in Spain.

All times are CEST unless indicated otherwise.

Council of Europe, Media Assistance Unit

Council of Europe/Conseil de l’Europe, Avenue de l’Europe, Strasbourg, . 67000 France

🔊 Listen to this