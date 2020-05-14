WEBINAR – LATEST NEWS FROM BRAIN RESEARCH

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), gio 14 maggio 2020 Webinar Norwegian Brain Council/Lifebrain – June 10, 15.00 to 16.00 CET

Brain health is essential to enjoy a productive human life. Join our webinar and hear about research news in the EU consortium Lifebrain, which explores data from 16 brain research studies in 7 European countries.

The Lifebrain researchers will present their latest findings regarding the impact of loneliness, depression and sleep on brain health, and they will discuss the use of blood biomarkers to provide information…

